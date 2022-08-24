Elon Musk's Rare Pics Among Items Being Auctioned By Ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne; See

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s college sweetheart from the 1990s has been auctioning off his old photographs at RR Auction. In the year 1994, when they both were in their early 20s and enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania, Jennifer Gwynne began dating Musk. According to a report by Independent, she is currently auctioning off old pictures and items from their brief relationship in an effort to raise funds for her stepson's education expenses.

The images which she has provided for bidding depict Musk enjoying with his friends, having fun on campus, and using an old computer.

(Image: RR Auction)

(Image: RR Auction)

(Image: RR Auction)

Rare images of Musk

In some of the images, it can be seen that the couple was on road vacations, enjoying champagne, and socialising with friends. He can even be seen in a formal outfit with a bow tie for attending college events in the pictures.

(Image: RR Auction)

(Image: RR Auction)

(Image: RR Auction)

The couple dated for a year, during which she met his siblings, visited his mother, and learned all about his dreams for electric automobiles.

(Image: RR Auction)

(Image: RR Auction)

Jennifer Gwynne talks about their romance

Further, in an interview with Daily Mail on Monday, the 48-year-old Gwynne said that while their romance was "sweet," it lacked affection or "PDA" since Elon mostly opposed both. According to her, in 1995, during the time when he started seeing his first wife, Justine, whom he had also been seeing behind her back, they split up. She also stated that at that time he relocated to Palo Alto.

“We met in the fall of 1994. I was a junior and he was a senior... we were in the same dorm and we worked together,” Gwynne was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying. She claimed that when he was young, ambitious, and a budding entrepreneur, she "always knew" he would "go places."

Talking about Musk, his then-girlfriend said, “He was very intense, very focused on his studies. Back then he was always talking about electric cars... he was definitely going somewhere. He just saw school as a stepping stone.”

Gwynne recalls that while he resisted the "PDA," he eventually won her heart with a Chinese takeout from 'Beijing', a nearby off-campus eatery. Furthermore, the birthday card given to her, which reads, "Happy Birthday Jennifer (aka Boo-Boo) Love, Elon" is one of the items in the auction, which has 4 bids.

(Image: RR Auction)

There are nearly eighteen images of Elon Musk that can be purchased on RR Auctions. The starting bid for most of the images is $100.

Besides this, a dollar bill with the Tesla CEO's signature on it is also up for bid and is now sitting at $2,200 after 14 bids. A 14k gold necklace with a little green emerald, valued at $357 with eight bids, was also given to Jennifer Gwynne by Musk.

(Image: RR Auction)

(Image: RR Auction)