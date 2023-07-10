Evernote Layoffs: Almost Every US, Chile Staff Asked To Step Down Amid Operational Shift

Task Management and note-taking company Evernote has laid off most of its employees in US and Chile as it plans to move its operations to Europe, where its parent company, Bending Spoons functions.

This step is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and making complete use of the parent company, which has a strong presence and user base in Europe.

What led to the layoffs?

The sudden plan to shift to Europe led to the need of laying off employees based in the US and Chile. As a result, the layoff communication was announced earlier this month.

However, the company is committed to supporting those affected and has announced a substantial package for the same. The package according to the company includes 16 weeks of salary, up to one year of health insurance and a performance bonus. In addition to this, employees who have been affected by visa problems will also be offered additional support.

The company finds the future operations in Europe to be optimistic and highlights that going forward, a dedicated team in Europe will continue to assume operations and ownership of the company. This team is supposed to be based on the ideas of extensive expertise and aims to catalyse around 400-plus workforce at Bending Spoons for a good future.

Evernote's Journey

The company was acquired by the mobile developer and an Italian parent company, Bending Spoons last year in November. The acquisition is expected to help the company work on building new features.

The company had earlier fired almost 129 workers in February citing the reasons for loss in the company.

The company became one of the most popular note-taking companies since its inception in 2008. It started losing its momentum when similar companies started to emerge with increasing competition.