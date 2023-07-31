Foxconn's EV Consortium MIH To Use BlackBerry's Software Services

BlackBerry on Monday said that Foxconn-led Mobility in Harmony (MIH) consortium has chosen the Canadian technology company to provide software and some services.

The consortium's electric vehicle (EV) platform will use BlackBerry's QNX operating system for vehicles, and automotive artificial intelligence platform IVY to help process and store data collected from sensors in vehicles.

Foxconn's MIH consortium includes a range of suppliers and automakers such as India's Tata Motors and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution, that will design electric vehicle platforms, according to its website.

One of MIH's EV platforms named Project X, geared towards Asian consumers, is set to be unveiled in Japan in late 2023, while it will release six-seater and nine-seater vehicle platforms in the coming years. The platforms are expected to use BlackBerry's software.

Ford, General Motors and Toyota are among a plethora of automakers which use BlackBerry's QNX-embedded operating system in about 235 million cars.