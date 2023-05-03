Homesfy Forays Into The International Market With Expansion In Dubai

Mumbai-based Homesfy Realty, India’s first listed real estate tech-enabled brokerage firm, has expanded to Dubai. According to a company statement, in the fourth quarter, Homesfy’s facilitated transaction value in India increased by 51%, which showcases the company’s growth. The company's Dubai footprint is driven by an increased interest among Indian homebuyers for buying property in Dubai, the company claimed.

In a statement issued by the company on its latest expansion, it says, "As part of its strategic expansion plans, Homesfy seeks to broaden its horizons globally, with Dubai being its first port of call. Homesfy sees tremendous potential in the Dubai real estate market in the coming years. Its unparalleled network of tech-enabled agents will help achieve success in Dubai."

"The impetus behind Homesfy’s expansion into Dubai stems from the growth curve of the Dubai real estate market. This growth is attributable primarily to the path-breaking policies adopted by the UAE government, which have been instrumental in driving a positive impact across the real estate industry," company sources said. The Dubai real estate market has in recent years experienced massive expansion with an upswing in sales to Indian buyers, raking in an impressive sum of Rs 35,500 crore, almost twice the amount generated in the previous year. Of this total, Indian home buyers accounted for 40%, positioning them as the leading buyer demographic in Dubai. These buyers mainly hail from major Indian cities such as Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Hyderabad and Punjab.

Ashish Kukreja, Founder and CEO, Homesfy.in, said, “Homesfy Realty Ltd. continues to ride the wave of success. We are thrilled to announce our latest endeavour of expanding our global footprint, with Dubai as the launchpad. Dubai’s progressive governance and trade policies and massive worldwide appeal has made it a popular destination among both real estate buyers and investors, and we aim to capitalise on this opportunity.”

About Homesfy

Homesfy.in, India’s first listed real estate firm with corporate presence in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru. Founded a decade ago, Homesfy claims to have collaborated with around 106 builders across India. The expansion to Dubai marks a major step for the company as it stands poised at expanding its portfolio beyond the Indian shores.