HSBC Suspends Senior Executive In London Over His Comments On Climate Change: Report

A senior executive at HSBC financial services company in the United Kingdom has reportedly been suspended after accusing central bankers and other authorities of misrepresenting the financial consequences of climate change. Stuart Kirk, a senior official in the bank's responsible investing unit, has been suspended pending a probe into a presentation he gave at an event last week, BBC reported, citing the Financial Times. "There's always some nut job telling me about the end of the world," Kirk is said to have remarked during the event.

According to reports, Kirk's job entails analysing the impact of investments on environmental, social, and governance challenges. HSBC was under pressure to fire Kirk after he gave the presentation titled, "Why investors need not worry about climate risk" at a conference on May 17. He made light of the threats of severe floods in his speech, saying that he had to spend his time thinking about something that might happen some 20 or 30 years later. Giving the presentation at the FT Moral Money Summit, Kirk outlined that climate change is not a financial danger that the world should be concerned about.

'Kirk's views are inconsistent with HSBC's strategy': Bank's group chief executive

"Unsubstantiated, shrill, partisan, self-serving, apocalyptic warnings are always wrong. Who cares if Miami is six metres underwater in 100 years? Amsterdam has been six metres underwater for ages and that's a really nice place," Kirk further added.

Later on May 21, Noel Quinn, the bank's group chief executive, stated that he "did not agree with Kirk's views."

"They are inconsistent with HSBC's strategy and do not reflect the views of the senior leadership of HSBC or HSBC Asset Management," Quinn said, as per BBC.

Transition to net-zero is of utmost importance for the company: HSBC official

Meanwhile, Nuno Matos, chief executive of wealth and personal banking at HSBC, echoed Quinn's remarks and said that the transition to net-zero is of utmost importance for the company. Notably, according to a recent analysis, the chances of exceeding a crucial global warming limit have increased significantly. Leading scientists at the World Meteorological Organisation have revealed that the global has a fifty-fifty chance of surpassing the key climatic threshold of 1.5C in the next five years.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)