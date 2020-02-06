Jeff Weiner To Step Down As CEO Of LinkedIn; Product Head Ryan Roslansky To Take Over

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner has announced that he will be stepping down from the post after leading the firm for 11 years. In an announcement on Wednesday, Weiner stated that Ryan Roslansky, currently the Senior Vice President of Product will be taking over as the CEO. Roslansky will take over with effect from June 1, 2020.

LinkedIn's new CEO

Two big career transformations being announced today at LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/zmXbQ54XcO — LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) February 5, 2020

In a statement, Weiner said, "While I’ve been thinking about the timing of this transition for some time, over the last year or so, several factors converged that led me to conclude now is the right time to make this change. For starters, our business has never been better, our culture has never been stronger, and our future has never been clearer. Additionally, my passion for initiatives beyond my day-to-day role as CEO has continued to grow. Most importantly, after working with Ryan for nearly two decades, spanning two companies and countless roles, it’s become clear to me that going forward, his vision, drive and passion are exactly what the role requires."

Elaborating on his future, Weiner clarified, "As for my role going forward, Ryan and I discussed the value of serving as Executive Chairman as Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, did for me. This is especially meaningful given there is no individual who has had more influence on my tenure as CEO than Reid. Despite his various interests outside of the company, LinkedIn has always been his top priority. Whether as a representative of LinkedIn at the highest levels, product visionary, business strategist, mentor, or advisor, his contributions have been invaluable, and LinkedIn obviously wouldn’t be where it is today without him. As LinkedIn’s new Executive Chairman, I hope to serve in much the same way!"

Roslansky, in his statement, said that he was focused on gratitude for multiple people. He said: "Gratitude for the incredible people who I get to work with every day — our product org and the entire team at LinkedIn. Gratitude for our members and customers who power the LinkedIn ecosystem. Gratitude for Jeff, who has taught us all what it means to lead with consistency, compassion and trust. The fact that he agreed to stay on as Executive Chairman, focused on fulfilling the vision of LinkedIn, means the world to me. And finally, gratitude for Satya and the team at Microsoft, who I am excited to work with to help LinkedIn continue to grow. Thank you."

Tomer Cohen, currently Vice President of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, will become LinkedIn’s head of product effective June 1, 2020.

