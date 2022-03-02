Miffed Over Biden's Snub At State Of The Union, Musk 'FYIs' POTUS Over Tesla's Triumphs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Joe Biden have crossed paths yet again over the same matter- electric vehicles. In a tweet shared by Biden, he mentioned how companies like Ford and General Motors (GM) are creating thousands of jobs in the US by investing $11 billion and $7 billion, respectively. "Ford is investing $11B to build electric vehicles—creating 11,000 jobs across the country. GM is making the largest investment in its history—$7B to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan", Biden wrote in his tweet.

Ford is investing $11B to build electric vehicles—creating 11,000 jobs across the country.



GM is making the largest investment in its history—$7B to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 2, 2022

This time too, Biden failed to mention Tesla, which, according to Musk, is producing jobs more than double than both the aforementioned companies combined. The billionaire countered President Biden with facts and gave a shoutout to the person controlling Biden's Twitter handle. "Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined [fyi to person controlling this twitter]", Musk's tweet read.

Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined



[fyi to person controlling this twitter] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2022

The development comes after Biden gave his State of the Union speech on Wednesday wherein he addressed multiple topics including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. Irked over being left out in Biden's speech, Musk wrote to CNBC in an email, "Nobody is watching the State of the Union".

'Biden has ignored Tesla': Musk

Musk has called out Biden's alleged ignorance towards Tesla on multiple occasions as he once told CNBC that, "Biden has pointedly ignored Tesla". In the past too, the US President has lauded Ford and GM for their contributions in the EV sector, again leaving out Tesla, which is one of the most valuable car companies in the world.

I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America. Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before. pic.twitter.com/5E3ecA93MR — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2022

In a tweet posted last month, Biden had written, "I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America. Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before". Back then, Musk had responded saying, "Biden is treating the American public like fools".

Biden is treating the American public like fools — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Image: AP