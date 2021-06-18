Morgan Stanley CEO Wants NYC Employees In Office By September; India Staff To Continue WFH

The CEO of Morgan Stanley (MS) has a stern message for employees in its New York offices. James Gorman in the firm's annual conference said that it is time for the bank's New York workers to resume coming to office. He said that if the people can go to the restaurants, they can head back to the office as well. He added that work from home rule differs for people working in other parts of the world. Employees working for the company in India can continue to work from home due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Approximately 10,000 employees reportedly work for Morgan Stanley in India.

Employees working in the MS NYC office need to join back

Gorman in a financial annual conference said that vaccinated people can return to the office. He added that employees of the New York office will have to stop working from home and come to the office regularly. He expects the employees to get back to the office by September 6 which is Labour Day in the United States. He added that bankers could not expect large salaries if they worked away from New York. Gorman also said that at present 90 percent of Morgan Stanley employees are vaccinated for COVID-19 and he expects the numbers to increase.

Gorman said if people refuse to get vaccinated due to religious reasons or any other reason, there will be a discussion about it. Morgan Stanley Chief warned that if the workers do not join the office, they will need to have a different kind of conversation. He noted that the company's policy would be flexible for working parents, Working parents can still work from home if their children are not in school or camps. The company which has employees around the globe has different rules for different locations depending upon the number of COVID-19 cases. Morgan Stanley has reportedly said that employees of the company who work in India can work from home due to the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay