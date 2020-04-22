Here's What Mukesh Ambani & Mark Zuckerberg Said About Facebook's $5.7 Bn Jio Investment

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday confirmed Facebook's massive $5.7 Billion 9.99% stake purchase in Jio Platforms and said that their partnership will help transform the digital ecosystem of India and will help support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition of Digital India Mission.

This statement came along with RIL's release regarding technology giant Facebook's investment worth Rs 43,574 crore in Jio Platforms

Mukesh Ambani's full statement

Commenting on the partnership with Facebook, Mukesh Ambani said, “When Reliance launched Jio in 2016, we were driven by the dream of INDIA’S DIGITAL SARVODAYA – India’s Inclusive Digital Rise to improve the quality of life of every single Indian and to propel India as the world’s leading Digital Society. All of us at Reliance are therefore humbled by the opportunity to welcome Facebook as our long-term partner in continuing to grow and transform the digital ecosystem of India for the benefit of all Indians. The synergy between Jio and Facebook will help realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’ Mission with its two ambitious goals — ‘Ease of Living’ and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ – for every single category of Indian people without exception. In the post-Corona era, I am confident of India’s economic recovery and resurgence in the shortest period of time. The partnership will surely make an important contribution to this transformation.”

Meanwhile, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said,

"There's a lot going on in the world right now, but I wanted to share an update on our work in India. Facebook is teaming up with Jio Platforms -- we're making a financial investment, and more than that, we're committing to work together on some major projects that will open up commerce opportunities for people across India.

India is home to the largest communities on Facebook and WhatsApp and a lot of talented entrepreneurs. The country is in the middle of a major digital transformation and organizations like Jio have played a big part in getting hundreds of millions of Indian people and small businesses online.

This is especially important right now because small businesses are the core of every economy and they need our support. India has more than 60 million small businesses and millions of people rely on them for jobs. With communities around the world in lockdown, many of these entrepreneurs need digital tools they can rely on to find and communicate with customers and grow their businesses. This is something we can help with -- and that's why we're partnering with Jio to help people and businesses in India create new opportunities.

I want to thank Mukesh Ambani and the entire Jio team for their partnership. We're looking forward to getting started."

RIL remarked that the investment is the "largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India" and that it will accelerate "India’s all-round development, fulfilling the needs of Indian people and the Indian economy."

READ | Reliance Jio Confirms ₹43,574 Cr Investment By Facebook For 9.99% Stake; Read Statement

READ | Delhi: COVID-19 Patient Shows Recovery After Plasma Therapy; Ventilator Support Weaned Off