Nike Wins Lawsuit Over 'Satan Shoes'; Here Is All That You Need To Know

American manufacturer Nike Inc has won its lawsuit that the company filed against a New York-based art collective MSCHF for selling 'Satan shoes’ without its approval. MSCHF produced the shoes in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X. Each of the rare shoes said to have a drop of real human blood, as per Nike Lawsuit. A total of 666 pairs of high-end shoes were released on March 29 and were sold out in less than a minute.

All that you need to know

However, Nike said that the company had never authorised the product and claimed trademark infringement. In the lawsuit, the sports company said that MSCHF and its unauthorised Satan Shoes will lead to confusion. Also, this can create an erroneous association between MSCHF's products and Nike. Each of the shoes features a Nike air bubble cushioning sole, containing 60 cubic centimetres of red ink and one drop of human blood, donated by the members of MSCHF.

The footwear was launched in collaboration with Lil Nas X and coincides with the release of his single Montero (Call me by your name), which was launched last Friday. In the song, the rapper is seen sliding down a stripper pole from heaven to hell, wearing a pair of trainers. However, soon after the launch, the shoes sparked a slew of negative responses against the brand Nike including those from political leaders and religious followers. Many have also initiated a "boycott" for the brand due to the same reason. Amongst those who slammed the footwear was South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem who took to Twitter to call for a fight for the "soul of the nation".

In the lawsuit filed in Eastern District court of New York, the shoe manufacturer dismissed any link between the shoes and itself. Additionally, it has also demanded an immediate ban on the use of its swoosh logo. In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF's ‘Satan Shoes’, based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorised or approved this product. Nike files this lawsuit to maintain control of its brand, to protect its intellectual property, and to clear the confusion and dilution in the marketplace by setting the record straight - Nike has not and does not approve or authorize MSCHF's customized Satan Shoes," the lawsuit said.

