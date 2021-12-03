Omicron: IATA Says New COVID-19 Variant Threatens Modest October Recovery In Air Travel

The recovery of both domestic and international air travel in October is under threat as governments across the globe have imposed a range of restrictions in the wake of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, warned the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday. Ever since the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant of SARS-CoV-2 a “variant of concern”, the global community swiftly moved to impose restrictions to avoid the “highly-mutated” virus entering the borders. However, the UN health agency advised against a ‘blanket ban’ on travel. Now, IATA has said that fledgling recovery faces a new threat.

The official statement read, “The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the recovery in air travel continued in October 2021 with broad-based improvements in both domestic and international markets.”

“It also warned that the imposition of travel bans by governments, against the advice of the WHO, could threaten the sector’s recovery,” it added.

IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh said in a statement that the traffic performance in October has reinforced that people will travel when they are allowed to. However, he noted that the government responses to the Omicron variant are “putting at risk” the connection across the globe which it took “so long to rebuild.” IATA stated, “International passenger demand in October was 65.5% below October 2019, compared to a 69.0% decline for September versus the 2019 period, with all regions showing improvement.”

Walsh said, “October’s traffic performance reinforces that people will travel when they are permitted to. Unfortunately, government responses to the emergence of the Omicron variant are putting at risk the global connectivity it has taken so long to rebuild.”

India’s domestic market saw a 27.0% decline: IATA

Noting the difference in demand for domestic air travel between October 2019 and 2021, in at least seven domestic passenger markets, IATA stated that India’s domestic travel witnessed a 27% decline in October demand compared to October 2019 which was “greatly improved” from a 40.5% fall in September after the easing of restrictions.

Earlier, in an order on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course”. The latest order came after the Ministry of Civil Aviation had said that the international scheduled commercial flights will resume from 15 December following a 21-month ban.

