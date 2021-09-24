Last Updated:

'Ushering in a paradigm shift' | PM Modi Interacts With CEOs Of Global Companies, Encourages Leaders To Invest In India

Highlighting the vast opportunities in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the business leaders of the companies to invest in the country

Vidyashree S
PM Modi

Image: ANI/TWITTER


Giving an update on his day-one visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that he held back-to-back interactions with CEOs and business partners of major global companies ranging from drones to 5G, semiconductors, and solar. Highlighting the vast opportunities in India, PM Modi encouraged the business leaders of the companies to invest in the country.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Through the morning, had extensive discussions with top CEOs and business leaders on investment in India. They were appreciative of India’s reform trajectory. Closer economic linkages between India and USA benefit the people of our nations".

Qualcomm Ventures

At first, Narendra Modi met President and CEO of tech giant Qualcomm Ventures, Cristiano R Amon, and discussed issues like 5G, electronics and telecom manufacturing PLI schemes, and methods to strengthen the innovation ecosystem.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. informed that during the meeting, PM Modi spoke about “making India a global innovation hub”, while Cristiano R Amon, expressed his interest to work with India in areas such as 5G.

Adobe

Later, PM Modi met Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and discussed ideas to leverage 'Digital India' flagship program in sectors like health, education, and R&D. India represents Adobe's biggest operations after North America with over 6,000 employees. With the Indian R&D team contributing to the development of every Adobe product, India also serves as an innovation hub for Adobe. 

First Solar

PM Modi next met Mark Widmar, the CEO of power manufacturing company First Solar and discussed India’s renewable energy landscape. Narendra Modi further elaborated on India's efforts to harness solar energy, including the 'One world, One sun and One grid' initiative and investment opportunities in the sector.

General Atomics

Then PM Modi met Vivek Lall, CEO of General Atomics, and discussed ways to advance defense manufacturing and the use of emerging technologies to increase India’s building capacity. Further, India’s liberal drone policy and the opportunity in the field of manufacturing due to the PLI scheme were discussed. 

Black Stone

At last, PM Narendra Modi met Blackstone’s CEO, Stephen Schwarzman, and discussed “various investment opportunities in India”, including those arising due to the National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline. Stephen then briefed about the company’s ongoing projects in India and its interest in further investments in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

(Image: ANI/TWITTER)

