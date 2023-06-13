Ramco Systems Grabs New Contract With Australian Company Skytek Pty Ltd

Enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems has bagged a new order from Skytek Pty Ltd to implement its aviation suite V5.9 that would integrate and automate various operations, the company said on Tuesday.

Australia-based Skytek Pty Ltd is a specialist aviation-engineering services provider with over two decades of experience in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Ramco's aviation suite would integrate and automate various operations at Skytek to support their business growth, Ramco Systems said.



"We are delighted to partner with Skytek to digitally transform their business. Equipped with the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning stacks, Ramco's Aviation solution has been helping leading organisations achieve automation and obtain crucial insights into their operations," Ramco Systems Chief Customer Officer - Aviation, Aerospace, and Defence Manoj Kumar Singh said.

"We look forward to our digital journey with Skytek," he said.

In addition to its digital enablers, Ramco Systems would help Skytek improve productivity and enhance process efficiencies.

"We are looking for a modern aviation ERP software that would automate our MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) service processes, provide complete visibility into our operations, and keep up with our rapid business growth," Skytek Pty Ltd CEO Alana McKenna said.

"The advanced functionalities of Ramco's Aviation Suite, together with their proven track record in digitally transforming the operations of one of our major customers, were critical to our selection," McKenna added.