UK's Royal Mail Set To Cut Management Jobs Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Royal Mail is all set to cut 2000 management jobs amid its struggle to battle the coronavirus pandemic. The British postal services company, established back in 1516, is now looking to sack one-fifth of the company’s management employees aiming to save £130m in costs. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a severe toll on the business in the UK with most of them undergoing serious job cuts.

Will hit seniors

Speaking to international media reporters, a spokesman for the company said that the losses will hit senior roles hardest, with half of them set to go, and will mainly fall on so-called "back-office" jobs, including finance, commercial and IT. Frontline postal staff are unlikely to be affected because Royal Mail needs to preserve "quality of service", a spokesman said. In May, the company's former boss Rico Back made a surprise exit in May.

The United Kingdom health secretary Matt Hancockrevealed that the country will unveil further plans this week to ease coronavirus lockdown. Hancock while speaking to the press said that the government will announce more details of the measures that will help ease the national lockdown starting from July. Hancock said the new measures will lay down details for businesses that have been restricted in their operations by the rule that requires people to stay two-meters apart from each other.

Hancock said that people might have to register themselves before going to a pub or a bar so that authorities can track them if the coronavirus cluster emerges. Hancock said that the provisions that the government will bring forward will instruct people on how to safely reduce the two-metres with precautionary measures so that leisure businesses like pubs and bars can resume normal operations again without any fear of disease spread.

Image credits: royalmail.com