UK Will Outline Its Plans To Ease The Coronavirus Lockdown Next Week: Health Minister

The United Kingdom health secretary Matt Hancock on June 20 revealed that the country will unveil further plans this week to ease coronavirus lockdown. Hancock while speaking to the press said that the government will announce more details of the measures that will help ease the national lockdown starting from July. Hancock said the new measures will lay down details for businesses that have been restricted in their operations by the rule that requires people to stay two-meters apart from each other.

Read: Coronavirus: UK Ditches Its Contact-tracing App, Eyes Apple's & Google's For Their Model

Hancock said that people might have to register themselves before going to a pub or a bar so that authorities can track them if the coronavirus cluster emerges. Hancock said that the provisions that the government will bring forward will instruct people on how to safely reduce the two-metres with precautionary measures so that leisure businesses like pubs and bars can resume normal operations again without any fear of disease spread.

Read: France Pledges Funding UK Begins Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

COVID-19 in Britain

According to the department of health and social care, the United Kingdom has tested 77,14,201 people as of June 20, of which 2,30,550 were tested on June 19 alone. So far, 3,03,110 people have tested positive in the country with 42,589 deaths. The United Kingdom is one of the worst-hit countries in the world with the third-highest death toll, just behind Brazil and the United States.

Read: Coronavirus Crisis Could Aggravate Britain’s Existing Inequalities: Think Tank

Meanwhile, the world has recorded over 8.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases, and more than 4,64,700 deaths with the United States constituting 28 percent of the total lives lost across the globe. The United States alone has reported over two million cases and 1,19,719 deaths.

Read: UK Makes Face Coverings Compulsory In All Public Transports From June 15

(Image Credit: AP)