Starlink Available To Ship In 32 Countries Around The World: Read Details Here

Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink is now available in 32 countries around the world, the company announced via a tweet on May 13. The company has shared a map through its official Twitter handle, which shows the countries where Starlink is available to ship immediately, Keep reading to know more about the region where the internet service is available and other details.

As seen on the map, the majority of countries in Europe are marked as available. It means that the equipment required to receive bandwidth via the cluster of satellites put into Earth's orbit by Starlink is available to ship in these countries immediately. It is important to note that several countries in South America, Africa, and India are marked as coming soon.

Starlink is now available in 32 countries around the world. People ordering from areas marked “available” will have their Starlink shipped immediately → https://t.co/slZbTmHdml pic.twitter.com/CecM1pkf5D — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 13, 2022

For the countries that are marked as 'coming soon' on the map, Starlink's internet service is supposed to arrive sometime in 2023. Back in October 2021, Starlink said that its services will be live in India by December 2022. The company's Country Director, Sanjay Bhargava mentioned in a LinkedIn post that Starlink will focus on ten rural Lok Sabha constituencies for 80% of the Starlink terminals shipped to India.

However, due to its failure in obtaining regulatory permission, Starlink could not proceed as intended. The company was asked to issue a refund of 5,000 terminals that were pre-ordered by customers in India. Now, Starlink's services will come to India in the coming years. More details about the availability of satellite internet in India should surface in the coming days. Previously. customers in India have to pay $99, which roughly translates to Rs. 7,400. The internet connection is said to have a latency between 20 to 40 milliseconds and speeds might range between 50-Mbps to 150Mbps.

These Starlink terminals are designed to communicate with a satellite in the low orbit around the Earth. The design works in such a way that the receiver on the ground does not need to have a fixed wireline connection. It is how the company plans to provide broadband-level stable internet connection in rural areas in India, where wired broadband service providers might not be able to reach