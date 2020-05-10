Elon Musk's Tesla Set To Resume Manufacturing Ops In Fremont Plant After Filing Lawsuit

Tesla Inc, on Saturday evening, announced that the firm will be resuming operations in it's Fermont based factory. The developments take place after the carmaker filed a lawsuit asking the court to invalidate the Alameda County Orders, to the extent the County claims they prevent Tesla from resuming operations.

Tesla set to resume operations in Calfornia

A blog post from the firm read, "We understand the impacts COVID-19 has caused and have a responsibility to look out for the livelihoods and safety of our personnel, many of whom rely on us and have been out of work for weeks due to the impacts of shelter-in-place orders. Given the Governor’s recent guidance, which is supported by science and credible health data, the state and federal government’s classification of vehicle manufacturing as national critical infrastructure, and our robust safety plan, Tesla has started the process of resuming operations. Our employees are excited to get back to work, and we’re doing so with their health and safety in mind."

Tesla will be training all employees regarding the new guidelines which will have to be enforced. "We are taking the time we need to get our personnel properly trained before they begin work and all employees must complete an online video training before returning to work at any Tesla facility. We have a thorough return-to-work plan for all locations. A cross-functional response team, including an in-house physician, has been working daily to establish health and safety guidelines based on location- and job-specific risk assessments, and we are continuously reviewing our processes to ensure they work for our employees in this new environment."

Tesla has also launched a "Return to Work" playbook which consists of "comprehensive safety measures we have introduced to ensure employee safety."

Earlier, CEO Elon Musk threatened Saturday to pull the company’s factory and headquarters out of California and sued local officials who have stopped the company from reopening its electric vehicle factory.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court, Tesla accused the Alameda County Health Department of overstepping federal and state coronavirus restrictions when it stopped Tesla from restarting production at its factory in Fremont. The lawsuit contends Tesla factory workers are allowed to work during California’s stay-at-home order because the facility is considered “critical infrastructure.”

“Frankly, this is the final straw,” Musk tweeted. “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.”

He wrote that whether the company keeps any manufacturing in Fremont depends on how Tesla is treated in the future.

