Elon Musk Says Video Conferencing In Tesla Vehicles ‘definitely’ Future Feature

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said that video conferencing feature is “definitely” coming to future cars manufactured by his company. Tesla’s Model 3 cars have already a hidden driver-facing camera which Musk had said that it is there to support the company’s Robotaxi plans and other entertainment features.

However, the camera has not been used to implement any feature yet and could be used for Tesla chief’s plan to introduce video conferencing. The use of such technology has skyrocketed in the past few months due to various social distancing measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Twitter user asked Musk whether Tesla vehicles could get video conferencing feature, to which the business magnate replied:

Yeah, definitely a future feature — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Musk did not share any further details on when this feature would be incorporated or which video conferencing platform will be used. A user replied to it saying the internal camera is not suitable for the purpose and asked whether there would be an update allowing the camera to focus on the driver’s seat.

Via add on USB webcam, software update allowing internal cam to focus/zoom on the driver's seat, or future hardware update of that internal camera? As it stands from the unofficial pictures we've seen, the current internal camera isn't suitable for this purpose. — Tesla Tidbits (@teslatidbits) May 6, 2020

The Tesla CEO has been under fire lately for his controversial tweets related to the coronavirus pandemic as he has been downplaying the contagion for a long time. He even lost his cool after a Twitterati called him “horribly corrupt” businessman for one of his tweets demanding to “Free America”, apparently from COVID-19 social distancing measures.

'Horribly corrupt'

The user said Musk sounds like a horribly corrupt businessman who only cares about money, adding that he should have framed a better statement for easing restrictions. Musk lambasted the user saying he is just an engineer who does business on the side.

Who is running this lame collection of bots & trolls anyway? Try harder! I’m an engineer, knucklehead. Just do “business” on the side. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2020

(Image: AP)