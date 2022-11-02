Twitter Ad Sales Head Sarah Personette Steps Down, Hours After Musk Takeover

On Tuesday, the head of advertising at Twitter, Sarah Personette revealed that she had left her position last week, hours after Tesla CEO Elon Musk finalised the $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal and assumed control of the microblogging platform. Personette announced this on Twitter, and wrote, “Hi folks, I wanted to share that I resigned on Friday from Twitter and my work access was officially cut off last night.”

Although after announcing the news of her resignation, Personette declined to give a reason for leaving Twitter. In a tweet, she asserted that the new administration recognises the value of upholding the GARM standards.

In subsequent tweets, she added, “It has been the greatest privilege to serve all of you as a leader and a partner. Many have heard me say this but the most important role I believe I played in the company was championing the requirements of brand safety”.

She also talked about her team, stating, “On to the most important part of this tweet, all of you. To my team, as you know I usually have a lot of words but there are no words to describe the honor I feel in being able to build with all of you”.

Further, she mentioned that there has never been a time when she believed that her consumers had lost faith in them. She said that it actually seemed like a community because of the amazing times and the difficulties. She added, “Business is the most personal thing and you all made that feel true.”

New Twitter Chief Elon Musk fires the top brass

In the meantime, Musk fired four of Twitter's senior employees soon after he took over the social media site, which includes the CEO Parag Agrawal, the CFO Ned Segal, the general counsel Sean Edgett, and the head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde.

Apart from this, the CEO of Tesla, who assumed control of Twitter, has denied a New York Times report which stated that the company is firing staff in order to avoid stock grants that were due last week. The New York Times claimed on Saturday, that Musk had forced layoffs before November 1, when workers were scheduled to get stock grants as part of their severance. In response to a Twitter user who asked about the layoffs, Musk said, "This is false." According to the Australian Associated Press, Musk has also mandated job cuts across the company, with certain departments expected to lose more staff than others.

