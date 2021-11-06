Upcoming IPOs To Watch Out For Post-Diwali; Check Dates, Price And Other Details

The IPO season has returned with three high-profile companies about to be listed on the capital markets with their initial public offerings (IPO).

Fintech firm Paytm, KFC operator Sapphire Foods and analytics company Latent View Analytics are expected to list their public issue during the second week of November. The issue will be listed for three days, from November 8 to November 10.

The three major IPOs scheduled for next week

Sapphire Foods India, the operators of food outlets of KFC and Pizza Hut, is also expected to launch their initial share sale on November 9 till November 11. The issue will be worth Rs 2,073 crores with a price band fixed at Rs 1,120-1,180 per share. As per the company, the IPO will be completely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,75,69,941 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

The operating company of Paytm, Digital firm One97 Communications will open its IPO on November 8 and will be available for subscription in the price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share. The IPO will close on November 10 as the company hopes to raise Rs 18,300 crore from the IPO. As per the company, Rs 8,300 crore will be raised from the fresh equity and Rs 10,000 crore from the offer for sale (OFS). If Paytm's Rs 18,300 crore IPO is successfully earned, it will become the largest IPO in the country after Coal India's IPO in 2010 worth Rs 15,200 crores. Paytm already raised a total of Rs 8,235 crore from its anchor investors on Wednesday, November 3, before its initial share sale.

The analytics firm, Latent View Analytics, announced their listing on the market. The company has a price band of Rs 190-197 per share and has an IPO worth Rs 600-crore. Latent View Analytics will be listed for subscription from November 10 till November 12. Within the IPO, the fresh issue of equity shares will be worth Rs 474 crore and an offer of sale of equity shares worth Rs 126 crore by existing shareholders. Latent View Analytics offers services like data and analytics, consulting, business analytics and insights.