Will Joe Biden Suspend The Debt Ceiling To Tackle The Tidal Wave Of Financial Liabilities?

Three rounds of face-to-face talks between President Joe Biden and the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin MCartthy has not led to any decision on raising the Debt Ceiling, just yet. The deadline before the US Congress to come to a conclusive step is June 1. Biden has also ruled out using a constitutional mechanism to resolve the debt issue.

What are the main challenges before the US Congress?

Existing liabilities before the US government includes the payments of salaries, pensions and even interests on pre-existing bonds. Failing to pay existing dues could lead to a pile up of dues and eventually paralyse the financial framework of the nation. The impact would eventually spill over to the global economy in a domino effect.

When did the US debt-ceiling start?

The history of the US Debt Ceiling dates back to the early 20th century. The Debt Ceiling is a legislative limit set by Congress on the amount of national debt that the US government can accumulate.

The First Debt Ceiling: In 1917, during World War I, Congress introduced the first statutory limit on the total amount of debt the US government could issue. The purpose was to control spending and ensure fiscal discipline.

Evolving Legislation: The Congress modified the Debt Ceiling over the years. The Second Liberty Bond Act of 1917 and the Public Debt Acts of 1939 and 1941 established the debt limit framework.

Changes in the 1940s and 1950s: During World War II the debt ceiling rose sharply.

The Debt Ceiling and the Budget Control Act of 1974: The Budget Control Act introduced a formal budget process and created a joint committee to establish spending ceilings and revenue targets.

Debt Ceiling Crises: In 2011 and 2013, the United States faced significant debt ceiling crises. Ultimately, last-minute agreements were reached to raise the debt ceiling and avert a crisis.

Suspension of the Debt Ceiling: In some instances, Congress has temporarily suspended the debt ceiling, effectively allowing the government to borrow without a specific limit for a set period. This suspension has been used to avoid immediate crises, but the debt ceiling is typically reinstated after the suspension period ends.



How the debt has grown over time?

In 1917 when the US debt ceiling was established, it was fixed at $11.5 billion, in post World War II era and the economic expansion that came with it, the debt ceiling reached $275 billion in 1954. It hit $1 trillion under president Regan in 1981. The debt ceiling was temporarily suspended between 2017 and 2019. The latest ceiling of $31.4 trillion was fixed in 2022.



What are the immediate impacts of the US debt ceiling?



The US debt ceiling crisis is that situation when the American Conbress runs out of money to meet its financial liabilities. It has have obvious cascading effects on the global economy. It could impact emerging economies like India as international investors may become risk-avers leading to capital outflows. Lower spending power in the US will ultimately tell on Indian exports to the US as volumes will shrink. the sectors taht could be directly affected by the are technology, textiles, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery. The debt crisis wcould lower investment sentiment and drive away investors from India. As investors turn risk averse, it would slowdown the Indian markets. In the US, stock markets could turn volatile and real estate prices could also crash.

What is the solution?

The simplest solutios for the US Congress is to raise the debt ceiling before the deadline of June 1 or suspend it for a period to allow debts and avoid a crisis. The looming question however remains how America shall grow out of its debt cycle and tackle its tidal wave of liabilities.