American companies having a foothold in India and those planning to expand their business in the fastest growing economy of the world expect tax parity in the annual budget to be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the head of a top India-centric US business advocacy group said.
Mukesh Aghi, president, US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said the American companies have high expectations from what Sitharaman would present in her fourth annual budget on Tuesday. The US companies, he noted, are very keen on investing in India as they believe that the fundamentals of the economy remain strong in the country, offer a big market and they would like to diversify given the Chinese risk factor.
They (US companies) are looking at tax parity. For example, e-commerce companies that have equalisation levy, that needs to be done away with. They are looking at lowering of tariffs. It is good for India also because domestic companies become much more competitive and efficient, he told PTI in an interview on Monday.
American companies, Aghi said, are looking at more investment in India's infrastructure. They also want the labour laws and land acquisition process streamlined, he observed.
Because ease-of-doing business is still very critical in the minds of these investors. They spent a lot of time putting in an application for more land or water so that has to be sorted out, he said.
After the Union government postponed all legislative discussions for the second leg of the Budget session, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his inhibitions on the decision and stated that several parliamentarians wanted a discussion on various issues.
“Many people thought that there should be a discussion on President's speech & Union Budget, during the all-party meeting. We also said that there should be a Calling Attention Motion per week. Now we'll see how they react in the business advisory,” Kharge said to ANI.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday held a meeting with the floor leader of 15 political parties virtually. According to ANI sources, he said that in the first phase of the Budget Session till February 11, only 23 hours will be available for business other than Question Hour, Zero Hour, and Private Members' Business.
"Discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to members of both the Houses today and discussion on Union Budget 2022-23 to be presented tomorrow will get priority during the first part of the session," sources informed.
Carmakers are saddled with a backlog of over 7 lakh orders as of December 2021, due to the the shortage of semiconductors, according to the Economic Survey. With the delay in supply, the average lead time (the difference between the date of order and actually receiving in the automobile) for the industry for 2021 has been around 14 weeks globally.
Investors' wealth on Monday gained over Rs 3.33 lakh crore as markets witnessed heavy buying a day ahead of the Union Budget, with the 30-share BSE benchmark rallying about 814 points.
The BSE benchmark index jumped 813.94 points or 1.42% to settle at 58,014.17. During the day, it zoomed 1,057.4 points to 58,257.63.
Cheering the gains in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 3,33,502.95 crore to Rs 2,64,41,207.18 crore.
"The Indian equity market witnessed decent gain one day ahead of the Union Budget as there is calmness in the global market. Investors are looking for value in many pockets after a recent correction," Tradingo founder Parth Nyati said.
Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said taking positive cues from global markets and favourable takeaways from the Economic Survey report, the market rallied ahead of the Budget day.
The Economic Survey on Monday said India's economy is expected to grow 8-8.5% in the financial year beginning April 1 and is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.
The Survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, expects the economy to grow by 9.2% during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level.
Tech Mahindra was the biggest gainer among the BSE 30-share frontline companies pack, rallying 4.88% followed by Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, SBI, PowerGrid and Reliance Industries.
In the broader market, the mid-cap and small-cap indices jumped up to 1.76%
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to strike a fine balance between being fiscally prudent and growth supportive when she presents her fourth straight budget on Tuesday, which is expected to have plans to boost spending to revive investment and create jobs.
The Budget for the fiscal year starting April 1, 2022 is likely to raise spending on infrastructure to set the economy on a firmer footing.
The stage for the Budget presentation was set by the Economic Survey stating that the government has the fiscal space to do more to support the economy that is forecast to grow at a healthy 8-8.5 per cent growth in the 2022-23 fiscal.
The budget comes days before the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, which along with four other states is going to the polls to elect a new state government. And naturally, it is expected to contain measures for higher rural and agriculture spending.
Asia's third-largest economy is estimated to expand 9.2 per cent in the fiscal year that ends in March, following a contraction of 7.3 per cent in the previous fiscal.
Analysts said the finance minister will have to strike a fine balance while keeping up the momentum of the country's promising but fledgling economic recovery and tax collections, but at the same time look at bringing in measures to spur demand, create jobs and tackle inflation as the country deals with the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
While being 'fiscally prudent' as well as 'growth supportive, she is widely expected to continue growth agenda via higher capex allocation, which will accelerate the investment cycle and employment while at the same time taking a fiscal conservatism approach.
With a goal to reach a USD 5-trillion economy by FY25, capital expenditure allocation is expected to continue to remain higher while healthy tax revenues and mega disinvestment pipeline may help contain the fiscal deficit to 5 per cent in FY23.
The buoyancy in tax revenues, relatively contained spending and higher nominal GDP growth is expected to have contained the fiscal deficit in the current fiscal to 6.3 per cent, below the projection of 6.8 per cent.
Within infrastructure segment, higher allocation towards roads, railways and water are expected.
Also, the focus would be on ease of tax compliance, simplification and digitisation as well as ease of doing business.
Measures to support small businesses and the rural economy are also likely to form part of the Budget.
To boost domestic manufacturing, the budget presentation may also touch upon the government's Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) applicable for the telecom, pharmaceuticals, steel, textiles, food processing, white goods, IT hardware and solar sectors.
It is unclear if Sitharaman will tinker with income tax rates but there is an expectation that the exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh will be raised.
Sitharaman would use the Budget as the cornerstone to put the economy on an accelerated growth path after the impact caused by the pandemic. Amendments in the tax law to bring about sustainable growth, infrastructure investment, focus on R&D spending, nurturing incentives to the core sectors, including manufacturing and services, tapping the huge experience of running captive centres are some of the priority items on the agenda of the government.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2021-22 documenting the Indian economy's performance in the last 12 months and charting out the future course of action for different sectors. Prepared by Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal, the survey comprises 11 chapters focusing on several aspects such as fiscal developments, external sector, monetary management and financial intermediation, prices and inflation, sustainable development and climate change, agriculture and food management, industry and infrastructure, services and employment.
From a detailed review of the economic development in India, to requisite policy changes that should be undertaken to accelerate growth, here are the top 10 highlights of the Economic Survey 2022.
Indian economy contracted by 6.6% in 2020-21 on account of the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic. As per the provisional estimates released in May 2021, the GDP had contracted by 7.3% in 2020-21.
"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2020-21 and 2019-20 stands at Rs 135.58 lakh crore and Rs 145.16 lakh crore, respectively, showing a contraction of 6.6 per cent during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 3.7 per cent during 2019-20," National Statistical Office said in the revised national account data released on Monday.
Equity benchmarks notched up solid gains on Monday after a two-session sliding streak as healthy growth projections in the Economic Survey and supportive global cues enthused investors.
A robust recovery in the rupee further bolstered sentiment, traders said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a firm footing and kept its momentum throughout the session. It finally closed at 58,014.17, clocking a gain of 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent.
Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 237.90 points or 1.39 per cent to end at 17,339.85.
Tech Mahindra topped the Sensex gainers' chart, climbing 4.88 per cent, followed by Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, SBI, PowerGrid and Reliance Industries.
Only three counters closed in the red -- IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and HUL, shedding up to 3.51 per cent.
The Economic Survey on Monday said India's economy is expected to grow by 8-8.5 per cent in the fiscal beginning April 1 and is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.
The Economic Survey 2021-22, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, expects the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level.
The economy had contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21 on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdowns to check the spread of coronavirus.
"Taking positive cues from global markets and favourable takeaways from the Economic Survey report, the market rallied ahead of the Budget day with all major sectors in the green. The major macro indicators of the Survey gave confidence that the country is well placed to face future challenges with GDP growth for FY23 projected at 8-8.5 per cent.
"Global markets turned positive backed by gains in the US market as investors ignored geopolitical disturbances and turned their eye towards strong earnings numbers from tech firms," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said participants will now be closely eyeing the Union Budget.
"The main focus would be on the GDP growth numbers, fiscal deficit target and disinvestment plans. Besides, sector-specific announcements and any relief on the taxation front will also be on participants' radars. At the same time, corporate earnings and auto sales numbers would continue to induce stock-specific volatility," he noted.
Barring metal, all BSE sectoral indices closed higher, led by realty, IT, teck, consumer durables, energy and auto.
In the broader markets, the midcap and smallcap gauges spurted up to 1.76 per cent.
World markets shrugged off Russia-Ukraine tensions and inflation concerns, but remained on course for their worst monthly show in five years.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo finished with gains.
Markets in China and South Korea were closed for a holiday.
Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a firm note in mid-session deals.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.86 per cent to USD 90.80 per barrel. The rupee surged 42 paise to close at 74.65 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by positive domestic equities and improved risk appetite.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 5,045.34 crore Friday, as per provisional data.
The Economic Survey 21-22 indicates key supply-side measures and reforms in India's defence sector. The survey highlights the
Corporatization of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) approved and 7 new Defence Public Sector Undertakings created. FDI has been enhanced in the Defence sector up to 74% through the automatic route and up to 100% via the government route.
The changes in the FDI policy can be broadly categorized into measures taken to improve foreign participation while protecting Indian industry from opportunistic takeovers, to enhance transparency and rationalization of processes, and steps to monitor and expedite implementation.
The various policy initiatives that have been taken including the relaxation of Other Service Provider (OSP) regulations and telecom sector reforms would significantly increase job creation and catapult the IT services sector to the next level of growth, as per the Economic Survey.
The Economic Survey 2021-22, which was tabled in Parliament on Monday, noted that the IT-BPM sector revenues (excluding e-commerce) reached USD 194 billion during 2020-21, up 2.26 per cent year-on-year.
Over the last year, a number of policy initiatives have been undertaken to drive innovation and technology adoption in the sector, including relaxation of Other Service Provider regulations, Telecom Sector Reforms and Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020, the Survey said.
"This would significantly expand access to talent, increase job creation, and catapult the sector to the next level of growth and innovation," it added.
There has been a revival in economic activities to pre-pandemic levels in the year 2021-22. Even though the health cost of the second COVID wave was much more severe, the economic cost of it was much milder: Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said. The economy is estimated to have grown by 9.2% this year after a contraction of 7.3% in the previous year, he added during the Finance Ministry briefing.
Economic Survey 2021-2022 has been compiled by Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal and his team of advisors. Govt has persuaded a four-pronged approach: CEA Dr V Anantha Nageswaran pic.twitter.com/KtkzRySoNC— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022
The Indian aviation sector has started to rebound with accelerated pace of COVID-19 vaccine roll-out and easing of travel restrictions globally, stated the Economic Survey released on Monday.
In 2021, the Centre took various initiatives to boost the aviation sector which included calibrated opening of the domestic sector as the first wave of the pandemic ebbed and introduction of air transport bubbles or air travel arrangements with specific countries, it mentioned. "The domestic traffic in India has more than doubled from around 61 million in 2013-14 to around 137 million in 2019-20, registering a growth of over 14 per cent per annum," said the Economic Survey released by the Centre.
Tune in to watch the press conference by Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran on Economic Survey 2021-22 here -
The COVID-19 vaccination should be treated as a macro-economic indicator since it is not merely a health response but is critical for opening up the economy, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22.
The country crossed the milestone of administrating more than 156 crore doses of vaccines on January 16, 2022.
More than 88 crore people (93 per cent of the adult population) have received at least one dose and around 66 crore people (70 per cent of the adult population) stands fully vaccinated, the Survey pointed out.
Besides, more than 50 per cent of the country's population in the 15-18 age group has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of January 19, 2022, it added.
A day ahead of the Union Budget, the Economic Survey 2021-22 has presented a snapshot of the overall state of India's economy, positing that economic activity has returned to pre-pandemic levels and that the country is poised to grow at 9.2% this year and 8-8.5% in the next.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022.
It projects an 8-8.5 per cent growth rate for the Indian economy in 2022-23 fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023).
This compares to 9.2 per cent GDP expansion projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
The Economic Survey 2021-22, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.
The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.
The Survey focuses on supply-side issues to improve the resilience of the Indian economy.
