Union Budget 2022 Gives Boost To Law & Judiciary; ₹401.46 Cr Allocated For Supreme Court

In the Union Budget 2022-23, ₹401.46 crore appropriation has been provided for the Supreme Court of India, along with its administrative and other expenditures. This also includes the salaries and travel expenses of the Chief Justice and other Judges, staff and officers of the Registry including the Departmental Canteen, charges for professional service towards personnel deployed for security and expenditure on establishment related needs including stationery, office equipment, security equipment, maintenance of CCTV and printing of Annual Report of the apex court. As far as the Union Ministry of Law is concerned, ₹ 1 crore has been allocated for the E-Courts project's phase 3. As per reports, the amount is allocated for token provision of the E-Court project's Phase III. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, February 1.

Meanwhile, ₹858 crores have been allocated for the development of infrastructure of the Judiciary system, which is to be used for providing grants and assistance under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Development of Infrastructure facilities for Subordinate Judiciary in States/UTS with/without Legislature and North Eastern Region and Sikkim. ₹200 crores have also been allocated from the Nirbhaya Fund for the setting up of fast track courts under the National Mission for Safety of Women.

Union Budget 2022: Here are some big announcements on taxes and GST

Both Centre and States government employees' tax deduction limit to be increased from 10% to 14% to help the social security benefits of state govt employees and bring them at par with the Central government employees.

Any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition. Corporate surcharge to be reduced from 12% to 7%," announced FM Sitharaman.

Tax deduction limit to be reduced for central government employees from 18% to 15% in their contribution to NPAs.

The gross GST collections for the month of January 2022 are Rs 1,40,986 crores which is the highest since the inception of GST.

Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds, gems to be reduced to 5%.

India's economic growth estimated to be 9.27%

FM Nirmala Sitharaman informed while starting the presentation of Union Budget that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27% in the current year, adding that it is highest among all large economies. She also said that India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will focus on complementing micro and macro economy, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments.

Image: ANI/Representative Image