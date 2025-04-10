1 Litre Milk, Just For Rs 45,758: Shocking Swiggy Instamart Faux Pas

If you thought inflation was bad, wait till you try buying milk on Swiggy Instamart. One startled user found Amul Gold milk listed at a staggering Rs 45,758 for a single 1-litre pack. Yes, that’s not a typo—and no, the milk doesn’t come with gold flakes or a side of caviar.



Not just Amul Gold, even Amul Taaza and Amul Pasteurised Full Cream milk were all showing the same astronomical price. And if you're more of a Mother Dairy loyalist—don’t worry, the glitch had you covered too.

Amul Taaza 1L: Rs 45,758

Amul Pasteurised Full Cream Milk 1L: Rs 45,758

Mother Dairy Toned Milk 1L: Rs 45,758

Mother Dairy Full Cream 1L: also Rs 45,758



It didn’t matter the brand or fat percentage—if it was white and came from a cow, it cost the same

Double the Milk, Double the… Shock

The user, just for laughs (or maybe science), added two milk packets to the cart. The total? A cool Rs 91,516. But wait—it gets better. At checkout, the app cheerfully flashed: “You saved ₹29 on this order.” Because what’s a Rs 90K dairy binge without a discount?



As of now, Swiggy has not officially commented on the bizarre pricing. The issue appears to have been corrected, but it remains unclear whether the error was due to a misplaced decimal, internal testing gone rogue, or a backend malfunction.

