Updated 13 January 2026 at 14:52 IST
10-Minute Delivery Rolled Back After Government Raises Safety Concerns
India’s quick commerce companies have removed the 10-minute delivery promise from their platforms after the Centre asked firms to discontinue rigid delivery timelines, citing concerns related to rider safety and working conditions. The move follows discussions between the government and major quick commerce players.
- Republic Business
The Centre has asked quick commerce companies to drop the 10-minute delivery promise from their apps and marketing material, leading platforms to roll back ultra-fast delivery claims across major cities.
The government intervention followed concerns that strict delivery timelines could encourage unsafe riding practices and place excessive pressure on gig workers.
Platforms Remove 10-Minute Claims
Following the Centre’s advisory, leading quick commerce platforms removed explicit references to 10-minute delivery and shifted to flexible or estimated delivery timelines. The changes have been implemented across apps and promotional campaigns.
Companies have not announced any formal policy change but have updated delivery messaging to align with the government’s direction.
Safety and Working Conditions Flagged
Government officials flagged rider safety and working conditions as key reasons for the move. The Centre has been engaging with platform companies as part of broader discussions on gig worker welfare and compliance with labour norms.
Officials indicated that delivery commitments should not compromise road safety or worker well-being.
Operational Impact on Quick Commerce
The 10-minute delivery model relied on dense dark-store networks and high rider availability to meet aggressive timelines. With the removal of rigid delivery guarantees, platforms are expected to operate with more flexible fulfilment schedules.
Industry participants said delivery operations continue without disruption, with companies maintaining service levels under revised timelines.
Part of Wider Gig Economy Oversight
The move forms part of the Centre’s wider oversight of the gig and platform economy, including ongoing work on social security coverage and standards for platform-based workers.
The government has indicated that it will continue engaging with digital platforms to ensure compliance with safety and labour-related guidelines.
Published By : Shourya Jha
Published On: 13 January 2026 at 14:52 IST