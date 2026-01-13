10-Minute Delivery Rolled Back After Government Raises Safety Concerns

India’s quick commerce companies have removed the 10-minute delivery promise from their platforms after the Centre asked firms to discontinue rigid delivery timelines | Image: Pixabay

The Centre has asked quick commerce companies to drop the 10-minute delivery promise from their apps and marketing material, leading platforms to roll back ultra-fast delivery claims across major cities.

The government intervention followed concerns that strict delivery timelines could encourage unsafe riding practices and place excessive pressure on gig workers.

Platforms Remove 10-Minute Claims

Following the Centre’s advisory, leading quick commerce platforms removed explicit references to 10-minute delivery and shifted to flexible or estimated delivery timelines. The changes have been implemented across apps and promotional campaigns.

Companies have not announced any formal policy change but have updated delivery messaging to align with the government’s direction.

Safety and Working Conditions Flagged

Government officials flagged rider safety and working conditions as key reasons for the move. The Centre has been engaging with platform companies as part of broader discussions on gig worker welfare and compliance with labour norms.

Officials indicated that delivery commitments should not compromise road safety or worker well-being.

Operational Impact on Quick Commerce

The 10-minute delivery model relied on dense dark-store networks and high rider availability to meet aggressive timelines. With the removal of rigid delivery guarantees, platforms are expected to operate with more flexible fulfilment schedules.

Industry participants said delivery operations continue without disruption, with companies maintaining service levels under revised timelines.

Part of Wider Gig Economy Oversight

The move forms part of the Centre’s wider oversight of the gig and platform economy, including ongoing work on social security coverage and standards for platform-based workers.