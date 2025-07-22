'100% Tariffs On India'—US Senator Warns To 'Crush' Indian Economy On Buying Russian Oil

The United States is stepping up warnings to countries like India, China, and Brazil over their continued purchase of cheap oil from Russia, calling it a direct source of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In a recent interview on Sunday Night in America, US Senator Lindsey Graham made strong remarks about these nations, especially under a possible second Donald Trump presidency.

According to Graham, about 80% of Russia’s discounted oil is bought by India, China, and Brazil, and that oil trade is what keeps Putin’s war machine going.

“Donald Trump will impose tariffs that buy Russian oil. China, India, and Brazil—those three countries buy about 80% of cheap Russian oil; that's what keeps Putin's war machine going.”

He said Trump is planning to impose 100% tariffs on these countries as punishment for supporting Putin economically. “President Trump is about to place a 100% tariff on all of those countries, punishing them for helping Putin.”

According to Graham, traditional sanctions have not worked well because Putin doesn’t care about Russian soldiers. But countries buying his oil can be pressured.

“Putin can live through sanctions, doesn’t give a damn about Russian soldiers, but China, India, and Brazil are about to face a choice between the American economy or helping Putin.”

He added that buying cheap oil while a war is going on is not just business—it’s morally wrong. “You're buying cheap Russian oil at the expense of the world, and President Trump is tired of this game.”

In one of his strongest statements, Graham said, “If you keep buying cheap Russian oil to allow this war to continue, we will tariff the hell out of you and crush your economy because what you are doing is blood money.”

He made it clear these countries will soon have to choose sides. “China, India, and Brazil are about to face a choice between the American economy and helping Putin. I think they will come to pick the American economy.”

Indian Refinery Hit by Russia Sanctions

The European Union recently imposed sanctions on the Indian oil refinery operated by Rosneft, Russia’s energy giant. It also lowered the oil price cap, pushing Russia to sell crude even more cheaply.

India, the second-largest buyer of Russian oil, imports nearly 1.8 million barrels per day of various Russian crude grades like Urals, ESPO Blend, and Sokol. Russian oil now accounts for about 40% of India’s total oil imports.

One key Indian company affected is Nayara Energy, which operates a 20 million tonne refinery in Gujarat and runs over 6,750 petrol pumps across India. Russia’s Rosneft owns 49.13% of Nayara through its investment vehicle Kesani Enterprises, partnered with Russian and European firms.

Due to the EU sanctions, Nayara may no longer export fuels like petrol and diesel to Europe.

Global Price Cap and US Threats

In December 2022, the G7 nations had already set a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian oil. The aim was to limit Russia’s income while ensuring energy availability. But since oil prices have dropped globally, the cap has become less effective.

Now, the US is signalling a more aggressive stance. Former President Donald Trump has warned of “very severe” secondary sanctions if Russia does not agree to a peace deal within 50 days.

According to the White House, Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on Russian exports to the US and 100% secondary tariffs on countries like India, China, and Turkey that keep buying Russian oil. These new steps could heavily impact Russia’s economy—but also global oil prices.

Who Buys Russian Oil?

China remains the largest buyer, importing about 2 million barrels per day, worth over $130 million a day, mostly via pipelines and sea shipments. India is second, importing about 1.8 million barrels per day, including from companies like Reliance, Indian Oil, ONGC, and Nayara Energy.