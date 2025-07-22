SEBI to Jane Street: Resume Trading but ‘Cease All Unfair Practices’ Amid Escrow Clearance

Market experts welcomed the move, calling it a balanced step that safeguards market integrity while upholding investor confidence.



Corporate lawyer H.P. Ranina praised SEBI’s decision, calling it both objective and fair. “This shows SEBI is taking a reasonable view. The deposit is only a temporary measure, and if Jane Street is later found not guilty, the amount can be refunded,” he told ANI. He also stated that was a positive message for both domestic and international investors.



Market analyst Sunil Shah echoed this view, appreciating the regulator’s protection of retail investors. “SEBI has taken a strong stand. I hope it continues to monitor such cases to prevent large institutions from taking unfair advantage of small investors,” Shah told ANI.



SEBI, while granting permission to resume trading, has asked stock exchanges to keep a close watch on Jane Street’s activities to prevent any market manipulation during the ongoing investigation.



On July 14, Jane Street had voluntarily deposited Rs 4,843.57 crore in an escrow account and requested permission to restart trading, SEBI said in a statement.