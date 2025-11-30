14 IPOs Opening Next Week: Meesho, Aequs, Vidya Wires & 11 SME Issues To Hit D-Street - Full List & Key Details

The first week of December 2025 will see heavy primary market activity with three main-board public issues and eleven SME IPOs scheduled to open for subscription. Simultaneously, three ongoing SME IPOs will close on December 2. Here is a concise, factual roundup of all upcoming issues along with their key details.

Three Main-Board IPOs

1. Meesho Limited IPO

Meesho Limited is coming out with a Rs 5,421.20 crore issue comprising a fresh issue of 38.29 crore shares (Rs 4,250 crore) and an offer for sale of 10.55 crore shares (Rs 1,171.20 crore). The price band is Rs 105–111 per share.

Subscription period is 3-5 December, allotment on 8 December and tentative listing on 10 December on BSE and NSE. The 2015-incorporated company runs an e-commerce marketplace that connects consumers, sellers, logistics partners and content creators, focusing on affordable products and low-cost seller onboarding.

2. Aequs Limited IPO

Aequs Limited has filed for a Rs 921.81 crore issue that includes a fresh issue of 5.40 crore shares (Rs 670 crore) and an offer for sale of 2.03 crore shares (Rs 251.81 crore). Price band is Rs 118-124 per share. The IPO opens on 3 December, closes on 5 December, with allotment on 8 December and tentative listing on 10 December on both exchanges.

Incorporated in 2000, Aequs operates an aerospace-focused special economic zone and manufactures precision components for engines, landing gear, interiors and structures, besides serving consumer durables and electronics clients.

3. Vidya Wires Limited IPO

Vidya Wires Limited is raising Rs 300.01 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 5.27 crore shares (Rs 274 crore) and an offer for sale of 0.50 crore shares (Rs 26.01 crore). The price band is fixed at Rs 48-52 per share.

The issue opens on 3 December and closes on 5 December, with allotment expected on 8 December. The company, incorporated in 1981, manufactures copper and aluminium wires, strips, conductors, busbars, PV ribbons and paper-covered strips used in power generation, electric mobility, railways and renewable energy sectors. Listing is planned on BSE and NSE.

SME IPOs

4. Astron Multigrain Limited IPO

Astron Multigrain Limited is raising Rs 18.40 crore (fixed price Rs 63) through a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares and an offer for sale of 0.06 crore shares. The issue runs from 1-3 December with allotment on 4 December for BSE SME listing.

The company manufactures instant noodles on contract-manufacturing basis and under its own “Astron’s Swagy Noodles” brand.

5. Invicta Diagnostic Limited IPO

Invicta Diagnostic Limited (brand: PC Diagnostics) is raising Rs 28.12 crore entirely via fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares at Rs 80-85 per share. Subscription window is 1-3 December, allotment on 4 December and listing on NSE SME.

The Mumbai-based chain, started in 2021, runs seven diagnostic centres and a central lab offering integrated pathology and radiology services.

6. Speb Adhesives Limited IPO

Speb Adhesives Limited is tapping Rs 33.73 crore through a fresh issue of 0.49 crore shares and offer for sale of 0.12 crore shares at Rs 52–56 per share.

The issue opens 1 December and closes 3 December, with allotment on 4 December for NSE SME listing. The company produces solvent-based and water-based synthetic rubber adhesives for footwear, woodworking, insulation and general bonding applications.

7. Clear Secured Services Limited IPO

Clear Secured Services Limited is raising Rs 85.60 crore entirely through fresh issue of 0.65 crore shares at Rs 125-132 per share. Subscription period is 1-3 December, allotment on 4 December and listing on NSE SME.

The Mumbai-headquartered company provides integrated facility management, manned guarding, housekeeping, maintenance, staffing and IT services across 17 locations in 15 states and two union territories.

8. Ravelcare Limited IPO

Ravelcare Limited, a direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care brand, is raising Rs 24.10 crore via fresh issue of 0.19 crore shares at Rs 123-130 per share. The issue opens 1 December, closes 3 December, allotment on 4 December and listing on BSE SME.

It sells haircare, skincare and bodycare products online and through quick-commerce platforms, with recent exports to UAE, Australia, Canada, Germany, USA and Saudi Arabia.

9. Helloji Holidays IPO

Helloji Holidays Limited is raising Rs 10.96 crore entirely via fresh issue at a price yet to be fixed in the band. Subscription is from 2-4 December, allotment on 5 December and listing on BSE SME.

The company offers domestic and international holiday packages, flight and hotel bookings, visa assistance and corporate travel solutions.

10. Neochem Bio Solutions IPO

Neochem Bio Solutions Limited is raising Rs 44.97 crore through fresh issue of 0.46 crore shares at Rs 93-98 per share. The issue runs from 2-4 December, allotment on 5 December and listing on NSE SME.

Incorporated in 2006, it manufactures specialty performance chemicals and textile auxiliaries used in garments, home care, water treatment, paints, paper and construction sectors.

11. Shri Kanha Stainless Limited IPO

Shri Kanha Stainless Limited is raising Rs 46.28 crore (fixed price Rs 90) entirely through fresh issue of 0.51 crore shares from 3-5 December, with allotment on 8 December for NSE SME listing.

The company manufactures precision stainless-steel cold-rolled thin and ultra-thin strips used in flexible tubes, automotive parts, textiles and electrical equipment.

12. Luxury Time IPO

Luxury Time Limited is raising Rs 18.74 crore (fresh issue Rs 15 crore + OFS Rs 3.74 crore) at Rs 78-82 per share from 4-8 December, allotment on 9 December and listing on BSE SME.

The New Delhi-based company distributes and retails Swiss luxury watches and provides after-sales servicing.

13. Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited IPO

Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited is raising Rs 10.07 crore (fixed price Rs 56) entirely through fresh issue from 4-8 December, allotment on 9 December and listing on BSE SME.

It offers study-abroad consultancy, language training (IELTS/PTE/French etc.), visa processing and education loan guidance, primarily serving students from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

14. Methodhub Software IPO

Methodhub Software Limited is raising Rs 87.50 crore via fresh issue plus an offer for sale of 0.08 crore shares (price band yet to be announced). The issue opens 5 December and closes 9 December, with allotment on 10 December for BSE SME listing.

The 2016-incorporated IT services company focuses on cloud, data & AI, cybersecurity, ERP/CRM and staffing solutions for BFSI, energy, healthcare and telecom clients.

SME IPOs Closing on 2 December 2025

Investors have only one more day (2 December) to apply in three ongoing SME issues: Purple Wave Infocom IPO, Logiciel Solutions Ltd. IPO and Exato Technologies Ltd. IPO.

The coming week thus offers a wide choice across sectors and ticket sizes, ranging from large main-board listings to smaller SME debuts.