Updated 29 November 2025 at 19:00 IST
Not Just US, India is In Trade Talks With 27 Nations; Union Minister Piyush Goyal Shares Update
Union Minister Piyush Goyal declared India the global “oasis of peace, progress and prosperity” as trade talks advance with EU, US, Canada, GCC, Australia, Mercosur, SACU and others, stating “the world wants to do business with us.”
Speaking at the India Economic Summit 2025, the Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that India is currently in bilateral trade talks with 27 countries.
He said, "While the whole world is going through turbulent times, India is that one oasis of peace, progress and prosperity."
India's Q2 GDP growth of 8.2% in this fiscal year reflected the confidence Goyal voiced at the summit held at Republic Media Network's Headquarters in Noida.
From Canada To Australia: Latest Updates On India's Trade Deals
While confirming that the trade talks between Ottawa and New Delhi are currently underway, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "I already got a message from my counterpart from Canada. Next week we start discussing."
On a similar note, he said, "South Africa has indicated the desire. And we are going to be talking to the group of Southern African nations called SACU (Southern African Customs Union)."
Coming to trade ties with Brazil, which also faced the brunt of 50% Trump tariffs, Goyal said President Lula and Prime Minister Modi have paved the way for "the next stage of a preferential trade agreement between Mercosur countries from Latin America and India".
Notably, he said that India and Australia were in the second phase of a trade agreement.
Shedding light on the possibility of future trade agreements, he said a trade pact could be struck with nations like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The Union Minister's remarks come at a time when global trade remains fragmented by protectionism and policy uncertainty and complex bilateral negotiations, particularly with the United States, are advancing despite ongoing headwinds.
Published On: 29 November 2025 at 18:48 IST