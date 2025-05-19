$1.6 Tln Meltdown Coming? ‘Rich Dad’ Author Says These 3 Assets Are Your Lifeline

The author of the book Rich Dad Poor Dad Robert Kiyosaki, on Monday took to posting on X and said that a $1.6 trillion meltdown is coming.

What Did Kiyosaki Say?

According to Kiyosaki, in 1998, the Wall Street got together and bailed out a hedge fund LTCM: Long Term Capital Management.

He added in his post that in 2008, the Central Banks got together to bail out Wall Street.

"In 2025, long time friend, Jim Rickards is asking who is going to bail out the Central Banks?" Kiyosaki added.

According to him, "each crisis gets bigger because they never solve the problem….a problem which started in 1971 when Nixon took the US Dollar off the gold standard."

"According to Jim Rickards the next crisis will be triggered by the collapse of $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.

"As I have been warning for years the best way to protect your self is not by saving fake fiat money. As I stated over 25-years ago, in Rich Dad Poor Dad, “The rich don’t work for money” and “Savers are losers.”

"For most people the best way to protect yourself is by bailing yourself out.

"You bail you and your family out by saving real gold, silver, and Bitcoin…. No ETFs.

"The crash I warned about in Rich Dads Prophecy in 2012 has begun," he wrote in his post on X.

He further added that if Jim Rickards is correct in asking: “Who will bail out the Central Banks, like the Fed, a more important question is: “Who will bail you out?”

He urged his followers to then take care and bail themselves out…by saving real gold, silver, and Bitcoin, painting these three assets as lifelines.