No More Queue Hassles As Delhi Metro Tickets Now on Uber App

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Monday announced the rollout of metro ticketing on the Uber app, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), with the Delhi Metro going live as the first launch city.

This is the first time that Uber has integrated itself with India's public infrastructure and it marks a major step forward in making public transport more connected. Three more cities are set to go live in 2025.

How Did This Integration Take Place?

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in 2024 during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s visit to India, where Uber committed to collaborating with ONDC to advance the reach and impact of India’s digital public goods.

This agreement between Uber and ONDC is aimed at making urban mobility more inclusive, sustainable, and seamlessly connected.

Praveen Neppalli Naga, the Chief Technology Officer at Uber commented on the occasion saying, "India has taken an impressive leap in building population scale technology through its Digital Public Infrastructure like ONDC and we are thrilled to integrate with them to bring metro ticketing to the Uber app, bringing us one step closer to our vision of being a one-stop shop for mobility needs. Working with ONDC has pushed us to reimagine how private innovation can plug into public platforms to deliver seamless, smart solutions and we are just getting started."

Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC, said, "Uber’s joining of the ONDC Network marks a significant step in expanding access to trusted, interoperable digital infrastructure in India. As a global platform, Uber’s initial enablement of metro ticketing and logistics unlocks new possibilities - from seamless multimodal journeys to unifying a fragmented logistics ecosystem. This collaboration lays the foundation for future innovations from Uber on the Network, enhancing value for users, partners, and the broader mobility and services landscape."

How Soon Can The Customers Use This Facility?

Starting today Uber consumers can plan their metro journeys in the national capital, purchase QR-based tickets, and access real-time transit information - all within the Uber app.

This facility has been enabled by both Uber's public transport infrastructure connected to ONDC's interoperable network.

These metro tickets will be supported exclusively through UPI.