20,000 New Jobs? Delhi’s EV Plan Might Land You A New Job

With the aim of accelerating the city’s shift towards cleaner mobility and reducing vehicular emissions, the Delhi Government is preparing to roll out the second phase of its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy. The upcoming EV Policy 2.0 will focus on job creation, EV infrastructure expansion, and a phased transition away from fossil-fuel-powered vehicles.

Jobs Expected Across EV Ecosystem

According to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the policy—expected to be notified soon after Cabinet clearance—could generate around 20,000 new jobs across various domains. These roles will range from managing charging stations to battery recycling, servicing, and vehicle maintenance.

To build a skilled workforce, the government also plans to set up skill development centres in collaboration with educational institutions to train professionals for the fast-growing EV industry.

95% EV Penetration by 2027

A central goal of the new policy is to ensure that 95% of all new vehicle registrations in Delhi are electric by 2027. This includes two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, buses, and goods carriers. To support this transition, the government will develop a widespread public charging and battery-swapping network, with 100% infrastructure availability targeted by 2030.

“As we shift to 95% electric vehicle adoption, new opportunities will emerge for gig workers, service engineers, and the broader mobility ecosystem. This is where India’s strength lies—our people,” said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of IPO-bound Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM). “The policy will unlock growth in ancillary industries like battery recycling, telematics, and EV servicing. It’s not just about deploying EVs; it’s about creating sustainable livelihoods and upskilling a new workforce.”

Phaseout Of Fossil-Fuel Vehicles

As per the policy draft, starting August 15, 2024, the registration of new CNG auto-rickshaws will be discontinued. Existing CNG autos over 10 years old will be required to transition to electric. From mid-2025, new registrations of CNG-powered goods carriers will be halted, followed by a complete stop to registering petrol and CNG two-wheelers from August 2026.

Delhi Clean Mobility Center on the Cards