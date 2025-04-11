Big Boost for Delhi Women: Get Rs 36,000 Off on E-Scooters Under New EV Policy

Updated April 14th 2025, 17:14 IST
Women in Delhi opting for electric two-wheelers may soon receive a substantial incentive—up to Rs 36,000 in subsidies—under the city’s forthcoming EV Policy 2.0, according to a PTI report. The initiative, designed to promote zero-emission mobility, will initially benefit the first 10,000 women holding valid driving licenses.
As per the draft policy, women buyers will be eligible for a subsidy of Rs 12,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of battery capacity, capped at Rs 36,000 per vehicle.
Beyond women-specific incentives, the policy also proposes a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kWh—up to Rs 30,000—for all electric two-wheeler buyers in Delhi. Additionally, individuals scrapping petrol or diesel-powered two-wheelers less than 12 years old may receive an extra Rs 10,000 as a scrapping incentive.
The draft also supports the phase-out of older CNG auto-rickshaws in favor of electric versions. It recommends a purchase subsidy of up to Rs 45,000 for electric autos (L5M category), along with a Rs 20,000 scrapping incentive for ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) autos that are under 12 years old.
CNG auto-rickshaws that complete 10 years of service during the policy period will need to be replaced with e-autos. To support this transition, the government is considering a replacement incentive of Rs 1 lakh per vehicle. However, recipients of this benefit will not be eligible for other subsidies under the same policy.
The draft also calls for phasing out fossil fuel-powered solid waste vehicles and city buses, pushing for a broader shift toward electric fleets.
EV Policy 2.0 is structured to complement the Centre’s PM E-DRIVE initiative and aims to fast-track Delhi’s move to sustainable transportation. Once cleared by the Cabinet, the policy will remain in effect until March 31, 2030.
Delhi's earlier EV policy expired on March 31, but the government extended it by 15 days to allow time for the new version’s rollout.
Published April 11th 2025, 18:50 IST