Big Boost for Delhi Women: Get Rs 36,000 Off on E-Scooters Under New EV Policy

Women in Delhi opting for electric two-wheelers may soon receive a substantial incentive—up to Rs 36,000 in subsidies—under the city’s forthcoming EV Policy 2.0, according to a PTI report. The initiative, designed to promote zero-emission mobility, will initially benefit the first 10,000 women holding valid driving licenses.

As per the draft policy, women buyers will be eligible for a subsidy of Rs 12,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of battery capacity, capped at Rs 36,000 per vehicle.

Beyond women-specific incentives, the policy also proposes a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kWh—up to Rs 30,000—for all electric two-wheeler buyers in Delhi. Additionally, individuals scrapping petrol or diesel-powered two-wheelers less than 12 years old may receive an extra Rs 10,000 as a scrapping incentive.

The draft also supports the phase-out of older CNG auto-rickshaws in favor of electric versions. It recommends a purchase subsidy of up to Rs 45,000 for electric autos (L5M category), along with a Rs 20,000 scrapping incentive for ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) autos that are under 12 years old.

CNG auto-rickshaws that complete 10 years of service during the policy period will need to be replaced with e-autos. To support this transition, the government is considering a replacement incentive of Rs 1 lakh per vehicle. However, recipients of this benefit will not be eligible for other subsidies under the same policy.

The draft also calls for phasing out fossil fuel-powered solid waste vehicles and city buses, pushing for a broader shift toward electric fleets.

EV Policy 2.0 is structured to complement the Centre’s PM E-DRIVE initiative and aims to fast-track Delhi’s move to sustainable transportation. Once cleared by the Cabinet, the policy will remain in effect until March 31, 2030.