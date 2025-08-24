3 Major Express Roads In Maharashtra EVs Are Exempted From Paying Toll

Toll on EVs waived off in Maharashtra. Check eligibility, and key routes. | Image: Pixabay

In what is a landmark decision by the Maharashtra government to encourage vehicle owners to shift towards environmentally sustainable transport, a full toll exemption has been implemented for electric vehicles (EVs) on key routes, including the Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Mumbai. The exemption came into effect on August 22, 2025.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar provided their assent to this policy framed under the Motor Vehicles Taxation Act of 1958.

All categories of electric vehicles, including four-wheelers and buses, will benefit from the exemption.