Updated 24 August 2025 at 14:22 IST
3 Major Express Roads In Maharashtra EVs Are Exempted From Paying Toll
Full toll exemption has been implemented for electric vehicles (EVs) on key routes in Maharashtra. Know all about it.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
In what is a landmark decision by the Maharashtra government to encourage vehicle owners to shift towards environmentally sustainable transport, a full toll exemption has been implemented for electric vehicles (EVs) on key routes, including the Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Mumbai. The exemption came into effect on August 22, 2025.
In a move to bolster sustainability in transportation, the Maharashtra government has decided upon providing full exemption for electric vehicles on important routes such as Samruddhi Mahamarg, which links Nagpur to Mumbai, and Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar provided their assent to this policy framed under the Motor Vehicles Taxation Act of 1958.
All categories of electric vehicles, including four-wheelers and buses, will benefit from the exemption.
Especially, EVs classified under M2, M3, and M6 vehicle categories, covering private four-wheelers and buses operated by both State Transport Undertakings (STUs) and private entities, are eligible.
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 24 August 2025 at 14:22 IST