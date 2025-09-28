5 Hidden Facts About Public Provident Fund That'll Elevate Your Savings Strategy

The Public Provident Fund (PPF), a flagship savings scheme backed by the central government, continues to be a top choice for risk-averse investors seeking stable, tax-efficient returns.

Offering a competitive 7.1 per cent interest rate, compounded annually, PPF combines safety with attractive long-term gains, making it a cornerstone of financial planning for millions. Managed by the Ministry of Finance, this scheme encourages citizens to channel idle bank savings into a secure investment with quarterly-reviewed rates, ensuring stability within each quarter.

Here are five lesser-known insights about PPF that can enhance your investment strategy:

Flexible Tenure Beyond 15 Years: While PPF has a standard 15-year lock-in, account holders can extend it in five-year increments indefinitely, allowing prolonged wealth accumulation without mandatory withdrawal.

Partial Withdrawals After Seven Years: Contrary to common belief, PPF permits partial withdrawals starting from the seventh year, offering liquidity for urgent financial needs without breaking the investment.

Loan Facility Against PPF: Investors can borrow against their PPF balance before completing six years, accessing up to 25% of the corpus from two years prior. Loans come with a 36-month repayment window, ideal for short-term financial obligations.

Protection from Debt Claims: A Gujarat High Court ruling safeguards PPF funds from being seized for debt or liability defaults, ensuring your savings remain secure under all circumstances.

Investment Beyond ₹1.5 Lakh Limit: While the annual contribution cap is ₹1.5 lakh, eligible for tax benefits and interest, investors can deposit more. However, excess amounts earn no interest or tax advantages, with a minimum annual investment of ₹500.