'7 Countries In The Morning, More In The Afternoon': Donald Trump’s Tariff Strike Starts Today

US President Donald Trump announced plans to name seven countries on Wednesday that will face steep trade penalties, with more to follow later in the day. This move is part of a broader tariff blitz aimed at BRICS-aligned and other countries allegedly undermining the US dollar. Steep Tariffs Targeting BRICS and Beyond Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social account, stating, “We will be releasing a minimum of 7 Countries having to do with trade, tomorrow morning, with an additional number of Countries being released in the afternoon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"





The US has already issued letters to 14 countries—among them Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Myanmar, Laos, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia—imposing new import duties ranging between 25% and 40%. Myanmar and Laos face the heaviest levies at 40%, while South Africa will be hit with a 30% tariff.



Other countries named in the wider tariff blueprint include Tunisia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Cambodia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, and Thailand—with tariff rates ranging from 25% to 36%.



BRICS Under Fire: “A Hostile Formation”

In a pointed statement during a Cabinet meeting, Trump linked the new trade measures to the growing economic influence of BRICS—a bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which together account for nearly 40% of global GDP.



“They will certainly have to pay 10% if they are in BRICS, because BRICS was set up to hurt us, to degenerate our dollar,” Trump declared, calling the alliance “a hostile formation.”

Even India, traditionally a strong U.S. trade partner, is not exempt. “They are members of BRICS, they can pay 10% tariff,” Trump added.



August 1 Deadline: No Room for Delay

The tariffs are scheduled to take effect from August 1, 2025, with Trump asserting that “All money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025—No extensions will be granted.”

However, he left some room for negotiation, noting, “If they call up and say we would like to do something in a different way, we will be open to that.”

