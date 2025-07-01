8 Years of GST: How ‘One Nation, One Tax’ Supercharged India’s Economy!

India launched its most ambitious tax reform on July 1, 2017: the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Promising ‘One Nation, One Tax’, GST replaced a tangled web of 17 taxes and 13 cesses, creating a unified, transparent, and digitized tax regime that transformed India’s business landscape and governance culture.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi famously dubbed it the "Good and Simple Tax", predicting it would become a global case study. Eight years on, that prediction is coming true. GST’s dual structure of CGST and SGST for intra-state trade, with IGST for interstate transactions, replaced cascading taxes with a cleaner, destination-based model that ensures smoother credit flow and lowers costs for businesses and consumers alike.



GST’s success:



Record Revenues: In 2024–25, gross GST collections surged to ₹22.08 lakh crore—a 9.4% annual growth—highlighting stronger compliance and a growing formal economy. In April 2025 alone, GST hit a record monthly high of ₹2.37 lakh crore.



MSME Boost: Higher exemption thresholds (₹40 lakh for goods), the Composition Scheme with flat rates and minimal paperwork, and simplified quarterly returns for turnover up to ₹5 crore have reduced the compliance burden for small businesses. Platforms like TReDS opened new credit avenues for MSMEs, with over 5,000 buyers and 53 banks/NBFCs on board.



Ease of Doing Business Gains: Truck transport times fell by 33%, average haul distances rose from 225 km to 300-325 km, and India’s rank in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index improved from 44th (2018) to 38th (2023). The broader Ease of Doing Business ranking soared from 142nd in 2014 to 63rd in 2019.



Digital Transformation: From e-way bills to mandatory e-invoicing for businesses with over ₹5 crore turnover, GST compliance moved entirely online, boosting transparency and efficiency. Over 162 crore GST returns have been filed so far.

Taxpayer Base Expansion: From 78 lakh registrations in July 2017 to over 1.52 crore by May 2025, GST has grown at a 9% CAGR, signaling widespread adoption and formalization.



Cooperative Federalism in Action: GST standardized rates across states, eliminating distortions and tax arbitrage. States saw their revenue grow from ₹37.5 lakh crore (pre-GST projection) to ₹46.56 lakh crore under GST (FY19–24). Tax buoyancy improved from 0.72 pre-GST to 1.22 in the GST era.



The GST Council’s pivotal decisions include reducing tax rates for affordable housing and electric vehicles, launching e-Way Bills, approving e-Invoicing, and simplifying returns with QRMP and dynamic QR codes. Relief measures during COVID-19, sector-specific exemptions (like healthcare and education), and the creation of GST Appellate Tribunals further strengthened the system.



Research even quantifies GST’s economic impact: a 1% rise in GST revenue growth drives a 0.56% increase in GDP growth, with GST trends explaining over 70% of GDP variance. Eight years on, GST is more than just a tax reform. It’s a catalyst for formalization, digitalization, and federal cooperation. With over 85% of businesses reporting positive experiences in surveys, India’s GST story stands as a testament to bold reform and relentless execution.



