Gabriel India Share Price Zooms 20% - What’s Behind The Buzz



In its press release, the company stated: “This Scheme will result into vesting of automotive business undertaking of AIPL comprising of business of Anchemco (engaged in manufacturing of brake fluids, radiator coolants, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) / ad-blue, and PU/ PVC based adhesives) and investments in Dana Anand India Private Limited (“Dana”), Henkel ANAND India Private Limited (“Henkel”) and ANAND CY Myutec Automotive Private Limited (“ACYM”) (“Demerged Undertaking”) into Gabriel. Gabriel will issue 1,158 equity Shares of ₹1 each for every 1,000 equity shares of ₹10 each held in AIPL to the shareholders of AIPL.”



Expanding Beyond Suspension: A Multi-Product Future

The restructuring significantly broadens Gabriel’s product portfolio. It now includes brake fluids, radiator coolants, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF)/Ad-Blue, PU/PVC-based adhesives, and investments in high-tech automotive ventures.



The company highlighted that this inclusion, together with the recently added sunroof business, will transform Gabriel from a mono-product suspension company into a diversified, technology-driven mobility solutions provider.



The newly integrated businesses will help reduce dependency on a single product line, allowing Gabriel to tap into new markets, EV components, aftermarket sales, and railway products.



Shareholder Value and Future Growth

The scheme is designed to create long-term shareholder value, with the company projecting EPS accretion and a higher return on equity.



‘The Scheme will accelerate profitable growth with better margins, creating substantial shareholder value through EPS accretion and higher return on equity,’ the company added in the exchange filing.



Gabriel India share price History

Over the past 10 years, the stock has seen a remarkable gain of 1001.11%. In the last 5 years, it increased by 862.21%, while in the last year, it grew by 75.49%. The stock has gained 68.43% over the past 6 months, 42.31% in the last 3 months, and 28.06% in the last month. In the past week alone, it has risen by 39.75%.

