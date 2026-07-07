8.25% PF Interest Confirmed for FY26: Key Rule Changes You Should Know

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has kicked off the process of crediting 8.25% interest for FY26 into subscribers' provident fund accounts .

For nearly 80 million subscribers, this comes as a welcome relief, more so because EPFO has also rolled out a major tech upgrade designed to speed up the interest credit process compared to earlier years. Meanwhile, members logging into EPFO's portal will notice some key changes as well, including a revamped process to activate or generate the Universal Account Number (UAN).

The Key Takeaways

The Central Government has cleared an 8.25% annual interest rate on EPF accumulations for FY 2025-26. This approved rate will now be credited to every member's account under the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, as per Paragraph 60 of the Scheme.

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EPFO has directed all its field offices to take the necessary steps to ensure the approved interest is credited to members' PF accounts without delay. The circular mandates that all relevant authorities complete the crediting process in line with the approved rate and the provisions laid out in the EPF Scheme, 1952.

According to the circular, the Ministry of Labour and Employment communicated the Central Government's approval . The Ministry's communication also confirms that the approval carries the sanction of the Union Minister of Labour and Employment, granted after due examination of the proposal.

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Over the past week, EPFO has carried out a large-scale database consolidation along with a software upgrade. As a result, officials expect the interest credit process to move faster and with fewer hiccups than in previous years, when it often took one to two months to complete.

UAN activation is no longer possible through the EPFO portal. Members must now complete this process via the UMANG app, where Aadhaar-based Face Authentication is now mandatory. Similarly, the option to generate a new UAN has been withdrawn from the EPFO website and shifted entirely to the UMANG platform. These changes form part of EPFO's broader push to make its digital services more secure, faster, and reliable.

Under the scheme, employers are under no legal obligation to match voluntary contributions made beyond the statutory wage ceiling.