The 8th Pay Commission (CPC) has entered the consultation phase to finalize the next salary and pension revision for central government personnel. Led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission is tasked with replacing the current 7th CPC framework.

The 8th Pay Commission was established on November 3, 2025. According to the government’s mandate:

Effective Date: The new pay scales are scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026.

Report Deadline: The commission has 18 months to submit its final recommendations, making the expected delivery date May 2027.

Arrears: Because the report is due after the effective date, the government will pay revised salaries retrospectively from January 2026 as arrears once the notification is issued.

Current Status: The deadline for employees and unions to submit suggestions has been extended to May 31, 2026.

Impacted Groups

The commission’s recommendations will directly influence the income of approximately 11.7 million individuals:

Active Employees: 49 lakh staff members across Railways, Post, and Central Ministries.

Pensioners: 68 lakh individuals and family pensioners.

Defense Personnel: The revision applies to all wings of the Armed Forces and Central Paramilitary Forces.

Fitment Factor

The central point of the ongoing negotiations is the "Fitment Factor," which determines the jump from 7th CPC to 8th CPC scales.

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Union Demand: The NC-JCM is seeking a factor of 3.83, which would set the minimum basic pay at ₹69,000 (up from ₹18,000).

Market Projection: Analysts expect the government to settle on a fitment factor between 2.86 and 3.25, resulting in an average salary hike of 25% to 30%.

The commission is reviewing these hikes against a backdrop of strong tax revenue, with April 2026 GST collections hitting ₹2.43 lakh crore. Currently, the Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees stands at 60%, which will be merged into the new basic pay once the 8th CPC is implemented.

The commission is scheduled to begin field visits to various railway and defense installments in June 2026 to evaluate specific allowance requirements.

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