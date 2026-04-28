Central government employees have their eyes fixed on the capital today. The 8th Pay Commission has kicked off a three-day consultation starting this morning. The panel is meeting with major employee unions and associations to finalize the roadmap for the next decade of government salaries and pensions.

Rs 72,000 Minimum Wage Target

The main demand on the table is a massive jump in the minimum basic pay. Currently set at Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission, unions like the BPMS are pushing for it to be raised to Rs 72,000. Other groups are advocating for a more moderate, yet significant, floor of Rs 57,000 to Rs 69,000.

Fitment Factor

While the previous commission used a 2.57 multiplier, the current proposals range from 2.86 to 4.0. If the higher end is accepted, every level of the pay matrix, from junior staff to senior officers, will see their take-home pay skyrocket.

Arrears and Effective Date

While the commission was formally constituted late last year, the new pay scales are expected to be retroactively effective from January 1, 2026. This means that once implemented, employees could receive substantial back-pay (arrears) ranging from Rs 3.6 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, depending on their rank and the final approved factor.

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Other key items on the agenda include:

Annual Increments: A proposal to double the yearly hike from 3% to 6%.

HRA Revision: Demands to increase House Rent Allowance up to 40% for Tier-1 cities.

Pension Parity: A major push to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) or enhance the new Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

As the "compressed" schedule of meetings continues through April 30, the government is walking a tightrope between employee aspirations and fiscal prudence.