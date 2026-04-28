Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Slump Over 1% After Q4 Results: Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

The shares of Bajaj Housing Finance fell over 1% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 90.01 apiece on Tuesday after delivering a steady Q4FY26 performance.

The company's return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) stood at 2.2% and 12%, respectively, aligning with both management guidance and an eight-quarter average.

Brokerage house ICICI Securities maintained a "BUY" call with an unchanged target price (TP) of Rs 125, "valuing the stock at 4x FY27E P/B."

"While intensified competition in the prime housing segment continues to pressure NIM, resulting in a flat sequential profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6.65 billion, management remains optimistic about maintaining a 2.0–2.2% RoA for FY27. Improved operational efficiencies and moderated credit costs are likely to offset near-term spread compression and support RoA," it said.

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Bajaj Housing Finance Q4FY26 Result

Bajaj Housing Finance's asset under management (AUM) grew 23% year-on-year (YoY), with "stable profitability despite spread compression BHFL sustained its profitability profile despite intensifying competitive pressure in the prime housing segment, which continued to drive spreads lower."

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BT-out rate remained high at 10%. However, AUM growth remained strong at 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)/23% YoY, led by LRD (up 44% YoY) and LAP (24% YoY) in Q4FY26. Disbursements in Q4FY26 rose 6% QoQ / 23% YoY to INR 175bn, with monthly disbursements in Sambhav loans (affordable + near prime) increasing to INR 4.1-4.25bn, on track to achieve a >INR 6bn run rate in the next 12 months. RoA remained steady at 2.2%—in line with guidance for both Q4FY26 and FY26.

"This operational strength was bolstered by improved efficiency, as the cost-to-income ratio dropped by more than 200bps YoY. Gross spread moderated by ~10bps QoQ to 1.7%, with a ~14bps QoQ reduction in portfolio yields to 8.9%, impacted by lower acquisition pricing and portfolio attrition of the higher rate book," it said.

Taking cognisance of lower incremental yields in home loans at 8.1-8.15% vs. FY26 yields at 8.5-8.6%, management expects further spread compression in FY27. While overall cost of borrowings moderated by 4bps QoQ to 7.3%, incremental CoB during Q4FY26 remains higher, especially for money market borrowings.

Bajaj Housing Finance Future Outlook And Guidance

Management guided that Q1FY27 margins are expected to be broadly stable vs. Q4FY26; however, some NIM compression is anticipated in FY27 as lower-yielding loans replace higher-yield older loans.

RoA is expected to trend at the upper end of the 2-2.2% guidance range despite yield compression, as lower credit costs and operational efficiency will likely benefit RoA.

Management expects no further PLR cuts, as the marginal cost of borrowing is already higher and yields are at the lower end for the prime book.

Management believes that once the macro environment is stable, then either money market rates will normalise or there will be a hike in the repo rate, which will help pass on rates to customers.