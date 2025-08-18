'90% Chips Imported... 85% Oil Dependent': Gautam Adani Calls For Self-Reliance In Tech, Energy And Defence At IIT-Kharagpur

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday urged India to accelerate its journey towards self-reliance in critical sectors such as semiconductors, energy, and defence, cautioning that overdependence on imports leaves the nation exposed to global uncertainties.

Speaking at the 75th Foundation Day of IIT-Kharagpur, Adani said the nature of conflict itself is changing. “The world is moving from a conventional war to technology-driven wars of power, and our ability to prepare will decide our future.

Because the wars that we have to fight today are often invisible, they are fought in server farms and not in trenches. The weapons are algorithms, not guns. The empires are not built on land; they are built in data centres. The armies are botnets and not battalions,” he remarked.

He underlined the strategic vulnerabilities India faces due to its reliance on foreign technology and resources. “Ninety per cent of our semiconductors are imported. A single disruption or sanction could freeze our digital economy,” Adani warned.

On the energy front, he pointed out that India imports 85% of its oil, leaving its growth trajectory at the mercy of volatile geopolitics.

Adani also flagged risks to national security arising from reliance on foreign military hardware.

“Many of our critical military systems are imported, bringing our national security to the political will and supply chains of other nations,” he said, stressing the urgency of developing indigenous capabilities.

While sounding the alarm, Adani also drew inspiration from India’s successes in building domestic capacity across various sectors.

“From ISRO’s Chandrayaan to Aadhaar, from UPI to vaccine research, from freight corridors to our renewable grids, it is worth reflecting that it is the government that has built the foundation of our modern economy,” he said, noting that the state’s role has been pivotal in laying down frameworks for innovation and growth.

Adani framed self-reliance as the next great freedom struggle for India. “This is the freedom we must now fight for, the freedom of self-reliance, the freedom of Atmanirbharta, if we are to be truly free,” he declared.