974% Return In 5 Years: BSE Smallcap Stock From Mukul Agrawal's Portfolio Declares Rs 50 Dividend — Check Record Date

A BSE SmallCap company with over 50 years of experience in digital solutions is once again in the spotlight—this time for its consistent shareholder rewards.

The company’s stock has delivered strong long-term returns. Over the last five years, it has gained nearly 974%, while its one-year return stands at 56%.

What's Name Of Stock

The company under discussion is MPS Ltd, which was founded in 1970 as a subsidiary of Macmillan (Holdings).

In 2011–12, a change in majority ownership led to a shift in direction. Since then, MPS has expanded through seven acquisitions and built a global presence with delivery centers in India, offices in Europe, and client service teams in the US.

Ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, Chairman and founder of Param Capital, holds 7,62,457 shares or a 4.46% stake in MPS Ltd.

Dividend Announcement

For the financial year 2024–25, MPS Ltd’s Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 50 per equity share. This comes in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 33 per share declared earlier in the year, bringing the total proposed dividend for the year to Rs 83 per share.

Record Date

The record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the final dividend has been set for Wednesday, 13 August 2025. Investors whose names appear in company records by the end of that day will be eligible to receive the dividend.

Dividend Payment Date

If approved at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting, the final dividend will be paid or dispatched within 30 days of the meeting, providing a timely return to shareholders.

Dividend History

MPS has maintained a regular dividend record. In recent years, the company has declared dividends of Rs 33 per share in January 2025, Rs 45 in August 2024, Rs 30 in November 2023, Rs 20 in July 2023, and Rs 30 in June 2022.

Share Price History

In the past three and two years, the stock has delivered 384.59% and 137.86% returns, respectively. Currently, the share price is around Rs 2,575, with a 52-week high of Rs 3,071.85 and a low of Rs 1,531.55.

