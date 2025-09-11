'A Paid Campaign Against Me, Not Facts': Nitin Gadkari Slams Criticism Of Ethanol Programme

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday dismissed recent criticism of the government’s ethanol blending programme as a “paid campaign” against him, asserting that the concerns being circulated on social media were neither factual nor credible.

Speaking at the 65th SIAM Annual Convention, Gadkari said, “The social media campaign was a paid campaign against me. The Supreme Court has also dismissed the petition. There was no fact.”

In recent weeks, several vehicle owners and service centres have voiced fears that higher ethanol blends, particularly E20 fuel, could reduce mileage and harm older engines.

Gadkari categorically rejected such claims, saying extensive technical checks had found no such issue. “All testing agencies have confirmed there is no problem with implementation,” he added.

The Minister pointed to a statement from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which clarified that E20 fuel is safe and compatible, reinforcing the government’s commitment to cleaner fuels and the rollout of flex-fuel vehicles.

Reducing Dependence on Fossil Fuels

Gadkari linked the ethanol programme to India’s economic and environmental priorities. He noted that the country spends Rs 22 lakh crore annually on importing fossil fuels.

“The Prime Minister’s vision is of a self-reliant India. From an economic perspective, if Rs 22 lakh crore is infused into the Indian economy, the benefits would be immense, so why shouldn’t we do this?” he said.

Highlighting the agricultural impact, Gadkari explained how ethanol production from maize had transformed farming. “We decided to produce ethanol from maize. As a result, maize cultivation in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and across the country has tripled,” he said.

Push on Vehicle Scrapping and Road Safety

The Minister also outlined progress on the vehicle scrapping policy, revealing that nearly three lakh vehicles had already been scrapped by August 2025, including 1.41 lakh government vehicles. He said discussions were ongoing with the Finance Ministry to provide GST rebates for consumers who scrap old cars and buy new ones.

“Scraping old cars and buying new cars gives revenue benefit of Rs 40,000 crore to Centre and states,” Gadkari stated, adding that the policy could generate 70,000 jobs, reduce pollution, and recover valuable materials.

Turning to road safety, he underscored the urgency of saving lives in the world’s deadliest accident-prone country. “India records five lakh accidents and 1.5 lakh deaths every year. If we can immediately bring the injured to the hospitals, then we can save 50,000 people from accidents,” he said. The government, he announced, would award Rs 25,000 to good Samaritans who rush accident victims to hospitals.

On logistics, Gadkari expressed confidence that India’s cost would fall to a single digit of 9% by December-end, making transport more efficient. With demand from trucks and buses set to rise, he stressed that safety and sustainability would remain central to the government’s policies.