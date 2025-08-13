'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Economist Sanjeev Sanyal Urges Outward Push For Exports & Geopolitical Gains

At the third edition of the National Collective Conclave hosted by Republic Media Network, top economist Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, voiced out how India should not confuse ‘Swadeshi’ or ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ with the 1950's viewpoint of import built-up, whilst emphasising on the south Asian nation's need to uphold an outward approach in dealing with the world.

The Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC) member said, “Its not our job to make predictions. Nobody in circa 1450 could have predicted that not the Chinese, but Portug will control the waters. In today's scenario, we cannot predict how things pan out with Trump or Xi.”

Highlighting the fundamentals for India's present-day approach, Sanyal said, “Be internally resilient and deal with situation as it appears. Things dont always pan out as we plan given the world is an uncertain game. It's not abouut making grand plans, but acting opportunistically, when oppurtunity presents itself.”

The economist also emphasised that sticking to a domestically inclined orientation would not reap as many benefits for the fourth largest economy as much as upholding an outward orientation.

‘During a period where a new world order is appearing, India wants to be a great power, however, its still not there yet,’ Sanyal pointed out.

In India's journey to become a great power, Sanyal said, "We cannnot compartmentalize power, and cannot seperate public from the private sector, especially when dealing with the world."

'We have to be on the same side, as the world will come as united power,' he said, while suggesting, "Internal dynamics matter more than you think."