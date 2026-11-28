New Delhi: Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represents Venu Srinivasan in the ongoing TVS family assets case, on Saturday, said that the three signed documents, namely the 2017 partition, the 2020 family arrangement and the March 2024 Memorandum of Understanding 'completely terminate the case set up against Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan Venu'.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Business, Singhvi said that the documents are in ‘writings', and not ‘oralities' or mere ‘understandings', and highlighted that they were signed by the principal family members who are now dragging the matter to the court. According to Singhvi, the 2017 partition deed also carries a specific sentence that it is 'final and binding' and a further sentence that it 'shall not be challenged by anyone anywhere’.

Singhvi argued that this undercuts the claim made by Lakshmi Venu, who has approached the Madras High Court seeking partition and access to documents. In his view, a partition dissolves joint family status, so no coparcenary property remains for a claim under Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act. "Now, if you accept a signed document called the 2017, which you just mentioned, signed by all of us, four of us, and it has a sentence there that this is final and binding, and it has a further sentence in there that it shall not be challenged by anyone anywhere. Then I ask you, the fundamental premise of the case of the ladies, that there is joint ancestral family property, falls. This was a partition deed. It was a dissolution of the jointness,” Singhvi told Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj, Executive Editor, Republic Media Network.

On the 2020 arrangement, Singhvi said Venu Srinivasan bought out his brothers' share in the auto business at under Rs 2,000 crore, and that Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu declined an offer to contribute towards it.

Advertisement

On being questioned if the matter is gender-related, Singhvi rejected the suggestion and added - 'Gender is a narrative which is the farthest from this case’, further noting that the family 'has some of the most empowered women'. He said the written ultimate beneficiary of the trust that controls Sundaram-Clayton is Lakshmi Venu's son, and that Venu Srinivasan has never suggested he would go back on that. "And while it is true that Venu remains the chairman of a trust, the ultimate beneficiary of that trust, which controls Sundaram-Clayton, which by the way is the ancillary die-casting business, the written ultimate beneficiary is Lakshmi's son. So while it is technically correct that I don't give it to you, I have made my intent clear that ultimately I am giving it to your son, which means it is not in Sudarshan's pot,” Singhvi said.

Advertisement