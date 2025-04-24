ACC Cement Dividend 2025: Adani Group Firm Declares Rs 7.5 Payout For Shareholders - Check Payment And Record Date

ACC Limited, the cement and building materials company of the Adani Group. | Image: Reuters

ACC Cement Dividend 2025: ACC Limited, the cement and building materials company of the Adani Group, today announced results for Q4 and the full year ended March 31, 2025.

Along with the quarterly results, the cement maker has announced the dividend and record date, payment date for the purpose of dividend payout.

ACC Dividend 2025

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50/- (Rupees Seven and Fifty paise only) per Equity Share of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

ACC Dividend 2025 Record Date

The Company has fixed Friday, 13th June 2025, as the record date to determine the entitlement of the members of the company to receive a dividend of Rs 7.5 per Equity Share having a face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25.

ACC Dividend 2025 Payout Date

The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 1st July 2025, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.

ACC Cement Q4 Results 2025

In the fourth quarter of FY’25, the company reported a sales volume of 11.9 million tonnes for cement and clinker, up from 10.5 million tonnes in Q4 FY’24.

Ready mix concrete sales also increased, with 0.86 million cubic meters sold compared to 0.66 million cubic meters in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,067 crore, up from Rs 5,409 crore in Q4 FY’24. The operating EBITDA for Q4 FY’25 was Rs 830 crore, with a margin of 13.7%, compared to Rs 837 crore and a margin of 15.5% in Q4 FY’24.

The revenue per metric tonne (PMT) decreased to Rs 698 from Rs 800. Other income for the quarter grew to Rs 194 crore, up from Rs 120 crore in the previous year.

Profit before tax was nearly the same at Rs 882 crore in FY’25 compared to Rs 883 crore in FY’24.