Adani Energy Q4 Results FY2025: Net Profit Jumps 79% YoY

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. has reported a sharp 79% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, standing at Rs 647 crore, up from Rs 361 crore in the same period last year. The surge underscores the company’s focus on scaling operations and deploying strategic capital investments.



The company’s Q4FY25 revenue from operations rose 35% YoY to Rs 6,374.58 crore, compared to Rs 4,706.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24. Profit before exceptional items and tax more than doubled, reaching Rs 973.95 crore as opposed to Rs 551.95 crore a year ago.



Adani Energy Q4 Results FY25

"EBITDA increased by 23% to record-high of Rs 7,746 crore during the full year translating from double digit revenue growth in transmission segment, consistent expansion in the Mumbai utility’s EBITDA vis-à-vis the 13% YoY growth in regulated asset base and higher treasury income," as mentioned by the company in the exchange filing.

Segment Breakdown

On the segment side, revenue from the transmission surged to Rs 2,247 crore, marking a notable 36.4% increase from Rs 1,647 crore recorded a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the distribution business also saw robust growth, with revenue climbing to Rs 2,907 crore in the fourth quarter, up 21.4% from Rs 2,395 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

“AESL delivered strong operating and financial performance in FY25 backed by its distinguished ability to execute the complex projects, compete and outperform peers in the project bids and remain financially prudent at the same time. As we embark on the next fiscal year, the company remains focused on incremental project commissioning, significantly increase the meter installation as well as achieving operating efficiencies in all lines of businesses. The integrated business model and underlying power demand trends in our areas of operation are encouraging and complements our capital allocation policy. We are confident that the growth opportunity visible across all our business segments will help us further consolidate our market position. In terms of our ESG pursuit, we remain committed to sustainable business practices and continue to achieve feats,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.



