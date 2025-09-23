Accenture Plans New Andhra Pradesh Campus, Aiming to Add 12,000 Jobs in India

Accenture has proposed establishing a new campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with the goal of eventually creating around 12,000 jobs in India, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The proposal comes as the state government offers leased land at a nominal rate of 0.99 rupees ($0.0112) per acre to large firms that commit to generating employment, a strategy previously leveraged by IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cognizant.



India is already Accenture’s largest workforce base globally, with more than 300,000 of its 790,000 employees located in the country. According to sources, the company has requested approximately 10 acres of land in the port city of Visakhapatnam, and the state government is reportedly supportive of the plan, though approvals are expected to take some time.



“It is not an unreasonable ask by Accenture, and the proposal will go through,” said a state official on condition of anonymity.



The investment amount for the proposed campus has not been disclosed. For comparison, Cognizant and TCS have secured land under similar state policies to build campuses capable of generating roughly 20,000 jobs, with Cognizant planning an investment of $183 million and TCS slightly over $154 million.